Pastor who served Lake Wylie shipping out with the U.S. Navy

After eight years inspiring his congregation to be good Samaritans and sharing the spirit of serving in his community, the Rev. Jason Everson will give his final sermon Jan. 29 at Good Samaritan United Methodist Church.
“Today it became official, I will be returning to active duty to answer the call of becoming a Navy Chaplain!” Everson posted Nov. 22 on Facebook.
Everson, 39, served in the U.S. Navy for five years before deciding to become a minister 12 years ago. Prior to earning his master of divinity in 2010 from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Charlotte, he had held Sunday devotional and prayer aboard the USS Norfolk submarine.
“I know there’s a need,” he said about becoming a military chaplain. “Now I realize I can do both, and I’m able to speak both languages.”
He and his family, wife Jocelyn, a sixth-grade math and science teacher at Gold Hill Middle School in Fort Mill, and their two daughters, Mary Elizabeth and Liya, will be stationed in Japan for three years starting in June after Everson completes weeks of training.
“I’ve always known his heart for the military hadn’t changed, but I can’t say I necessarily foresaw this,” his wife of 16 years said.
Everson said he wants to be a minister who is "incarnational," or Christ to and with other people on a personal daily basis.
“In a congregation, we come together on Sundays and sometimes throughout the week,” he said. “As military chaplain, I live with my congregation. We have the same struggles and hardships.”
After seminary, Everson served churches in Great Falls and Lancaster before coming to Lake Wylie in 2009.
“We had a traditional church,” said Jan Harrell, church financial secretary and an original member since 1992. “He brought new music, new ways, it was a time of excitement.”
The congregation grew from about 30 members to 140, she said.
“Jason kind of put our church on the map, so to speak,” Harrell said. “Everybody knows Jason.”
Everson encouraged community outreach with members holding small groups to share personal interests and fellowship. Everson, who finished his 13th marathon this month, combined his love of running with Bible devotion inviting the community to join Run for God couch to 5K, and half marathon, programs.
Laura Compton was one of about 25 participants in the first 5K group in 2012. Afterward, she joined the church.
“Jason is the only person I have ever met who connects with everyone,” she said. “He is filled with the goodness and grace that shines through his great smile and contagious laugh. I feel incredibly blessed to have had my path cross with someone I am so proud to call my friend and pastor.”
He also encouraged regional to international outreach projects such as Wesleyan Group at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, Habitat for Humanity builds, foster children events and combating world hunger, Harrell said.
“He is really good with people and getting them to open up,” Harrell said. “It’s gonna be hard to lose him.”
When he arrived eight years ago he went out into the community and invited people to the church, his wife said. But Everson also went out to serve in the community.
“I’ve had the privilege of caring not just for the congregation, but the community,” Everson said.
He volunteered with Clover schools on the Crowders Creek Elementary School PTO, as a lunch buddy and met with students for 15 minutes every Wednesday morning for First Thing, a districtwide Bible release program for middle schoolers.
“Students would really anticipate the day Jason was coming in,” said Hezekiah Massey, director of Blue Eagle Academy, which serves at-risk students. “His way of dealing with some of the trauma they have experienced helped provide us with a starting point to start a conversation with kids who experienced loss and a family situation that was traumatic.
“He’s been a godsend,” he said.
Massey said Everson also led him to volunteer with Clover Area Assistance Center, which serves people in need within the Clover School District. Karen van Vierssen, CAAC executive director, said Everson, who served a term as board president for the nonprofit, in turn influenced her as well, recruiting her to join Lake Wylie Rotary Club. Everson is a club charter member and meeting were held at the church.
“That’s the way our friendship started,” she said. “He’s just a sincere person, and people instantly like him.”
Everson has met with his temporary replacement, Brandon Candee of Fort Mill, a pastor and church planter of ChristWalkers’ Ministries in Indian Land. Candee, an Army National Guard chaplain, will serve as pastor at Good Sam until June when he’s deployed to Afghanistan.
“The good news is the church as whole is bigger than the pastor,” Everson said. “It will do amazing things because it’s God who makes things grow.”
Want to go?
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, 5220 Crowders Cove Lane, Lake Wylie, will hold a celebration for pastor Jason Everson with a covered-dish lunch at about 11:45 a.m. Jan. 29, following the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The public is invited. For more information, call 803-831-0304 or visit goodsamumc.org/.
