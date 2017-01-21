Fort Mill hosts Joe Davis memorial run

Runners take off at the Joe Davis Run For Recovery 2017 in Fort Mill Saturday 1-14-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Runners take off at the Joe Davis Resolution Run in Fort Mill.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Joe Davis Run For Recovery 2017, Saturday 1-14-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Overall 10k winner Andrew Peternel crosses the finish with a time of 37:53.2 during the Joe Davis Run For Recovery 2017 in Fort Mill, Saturday 1-14-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Overall 5K Winner John Charbonnett stands with Kristen Davis Rhyne, the late Joe Davis' mom at the Joe Davis Resolution Run For Recovery in Fort Mill.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Joe Davis Run For Recovery 2017, Saturday 1-14-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Melissa Davis-Boyd, sister of the late Joe Davis, welcomes runners to the Joe Davis Resolution Run For Recovery in Fort Mill.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Anthony Ballard (821) starts in the middle of the pack during the Joe Davis Run For Recovery 2017 in Fort Mill, Saturday 1-14-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Joe Davis Run For Recovery 2017, Saturday 1-14-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Runners make their way through Walter Elisha Park during the Joe Davis Run For Recovery 2017 in Fort Mill, Saturday 1-14-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Joe Davis Run For Recovery 2017, Saturday 1-14-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
8 year old Taylor Wilder runs and motivates her mom, Pam Johnson, who is running her first race since surviving a brain aneurysm in 2015 during the Joe Davis Run For Recovery 2017 in Fort Mill Saturday 1-14-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Rachel Pierce flashes a smile as she passes by during the Joe Davis Run For Recovery 2017 in Fort Mill, Saturday 1-14-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Carl Carson pins his son Samuel's number on before their 5k run at the Joe Davis Run For Recovery 2017 in Fort Mill Saturday 1-14-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Ellen Thomas (R) checks in for the Joe Davis Run For Recovery 2017 in Fort Mill, Saturday 1-14-2017.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times