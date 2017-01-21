Days from getting a second chief, Lake Wylie doesn’t have its fire agreement yet

York County leaders haven’t yet come to an understanding on operational control of Lake Wylie fire service.
At least not one they can put to paper.
York County Council deferred a decision Jan. 17 on a memorandum of understanding, or a document outlining the specific roles of Council, the Bethel Rural Fire District board and volunteers. Council put off discussion on the agreement to a closed door session, but didn’t make a decision afterward.
The agreement Council could have voted on hasn’t been made public.
“Council deferred until a later time,” said Trish Startup, public information officer for the county. “The agreement is an unexecuted document; therefore, is not disclosable.”
Council did authorize, in a separate decision, contract negotiations the same night for a 10-year fire protection master plan study. Fitch & Associates out of Platte City, Mo., was the top pick among six firms from as many states. The county wants a closer look at how effective and efficient combination departments are. In several places throughout York County, traditionally volunteer stations have added tax boards and some paid staff.
The consultant will look at whether staff, facility, equipment and funding for fire service throughout York County are provided at needed levels.
“I know there’s been a lot of discussion with the fire chiefs and the 10-year committee and the fire boards, and I’m glad to see this moving forward,” Councilman Robert Winkler said.
In Lake Wylie, volunteers who spent the past year saying they don’t want or need a paid fire chief recently elected and swore in volunteer Chief Don Love. The special fire tax district board recently hired paid Chief Billy Thompson. He begins Feb. 1.
Volunteers and the tax board have a mix of fire station and equipment ownership. Volunteers make up most of the firefighting force, but some paid staff work for the tax board. At issue is chain of command once the area has two chiefs.
The memorandum of understanding could make paid staff members of fire departments report to the county, while tax boards continue overseeing spending requests. Paid staff could become county employees.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
