Customers sad to see Fred’s closing, but it could be new opportunities for Lake Wylie

The closing of the local Fred’s Discount Store announced last week may come as sad news to loyal customers, but it also could signal new interest in the gateway area near the Buster Boyd Bridge.
Fred’s will close by Feb. 28, with clearance sales signs expected to be posted this week.
Sandy Wilkerson of River Hills, who with her husband, John, owns the building next door to Lake Wylie Plaza, is a long-time resident and loyal customer. Lake Wylie Plaza was the first local commercial development built, she recalled, including the Harris Teeter grocery that eventually became Fred’s.
“I’m going to miss Fred’s,” she said. “It’s a great place for our office supplies and things you’d never think of finding here.”
Wilkerson said she hopes fresh development will follow the store’s closing. “It’s time to see something new here,” she said.
John and Johnnie May Parker said they are regualr customers. Their daughter even worked at Fred’s for a time.
“We sure are going to miss Fred’s,” Johnnie May said. “I wish they’d reconsider.”
Calls to Fred’s corporate office in Memphis, Tenn, which recently announced the purchase of 685 Rite Aid stores and projects Fred’s Pharmacies to become the third largest national drugstore chain in coming years, were no immediately returned. According to a December 2016 news release, Fred’s operates 647 discount stores, 371 with pharmacies. The Fred’s in Lake Wylie does not have a pharmacy.
Fred’s has closed several locations in recent years, leaving Fred’s in Chester and Belmont, N.C., as the nearest stores.
In recent years, much customer traffic in Lake Wylie has moved a few miles northwest along with the area’s banks and groceries. Many businesses have opened or moved nearer the intersection of SC 49, 274 and 557. A Wal-Mart and Lowe’s anchor one corner, with Good Samaritan Church, Publix and Food Lion grocery stores anchoring the others.
On SC 49 toward the lake, however, fewer businesses have opened and several have closed. Frank Keefe owns the popular Bagel Boat restaurant at Lake Wylie Plaza. With its location on SC 49 in front of Fred’s and its use as a local meeting place, Keefe said he hears lots of thoughts about the area.
For several years a sign has announced that property is available in Lake Wylie Plaza. Rivercrest Investments, which owns the property, did not immediately return calls for comment, but its web site has listed the 36-year-old, 22,131 square-foot Fred’s space as available for some time, along with other, smaller, shops.
Between the two ends of the Charlotte Highway commercial strip are restaurants, professional offices, homes and apartments, service operations and several warehouse facilities. Questions arise among residents about the future of Lake Wylie’s gateway roadway from North Carolina.
Newly elected York County Councilwoman Allison Love, who represents Lake Wylie, has expressed concern.
“I think it’s unfortunate any time a business closes,” she said. “I do think it’s an opportunity for Lake Wylie that might be beneficial. I hope that the landlords will be very selective and reach out for the right tenant.”
While noting that the land near the bridge is private and not county property, “There are things York County can do as a county to bring in more viable businesses,” she said.
“I think York County Council missed an opportunity to have a better entrance to Lake Wylie.”
Keefe is of two minds about the area.
“What’s on the drawing board?” he asked.
“The retailer in me says, ‘Please, Rivercrest, put a customer draw in there and bring in some foot traffic.’ The resident in me wants someone to do something the citizens of York County can enjoy, that takes advantage of its proximity to the lake.”
