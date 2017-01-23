This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

2:22 Banks Trail students explain their new app, HearingHelper Pause

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:01 Confederate Flag will not go back up in York County courtroom

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera

1:37 Neighbors talk about shooting that leaves 2 dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill