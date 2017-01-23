This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Just two weeks after a former Fort Mill town clerk pleaded guilty to embezzling funds from the Town of Fort Mill, more town funds were missing.
▪ A memorial to remember deceased members Bobby Evans, 1997, and Steve Spratt, 1993, would be set up at the Fort Mill Boys and Girls Club on Bozeman Drive.
▪ Amanda Henderson of Indian Land scored the 1,000th point of her high school basketball career against Ben Lippen in the Indian Land High School gym.
▪ Some students at Fort Mill High School said that the movie, “The Secret,” filmed at the high school and at a football game against York, “stunk.”
1977
▪ Another snowfall, this one totaling over two inches, blanketed Fort Mill with snow and closed area schools.
▪ B. Bayles Mack of Fort Mill, chairman of the York County Council, set the number one item on his agenda as bringing toll free phone service to the York County Courthouse. Fort Mill was the only municipality in York County that had to pay a toll to call the courthouse.
▪ The 1976-77 basketball season for Fort Mill and Indian Land was not going well as wins for all teams were scarce.
▪ The Fort Mill United Fund campaign reached its $23,303 goal according to Roy Lee, campaign director.
1957
▪ Shelly Sutton, Fort Mill quarterback and place kicker, was named to the first string of the Class A All-State football team. Tommy (Red) Lowder was named honorable mention.
▪ A new parsonage for St. John’s Methodist Church was under construction at the corner of Close and Unity Streets.
1937
▪ Conditions of the roads of the Fort Mill community caused suspension of the local schools for over a week.
▪ Cleveland A. Lytle traveled to Columbia and successfully stood the examination for Second Lieutenant of Company K (Tom Hall Guards) of Fort Mill.
1917
▪ This Edition of the Times is Missing
Comments