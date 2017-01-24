Indian’s Land’s mortgage firm announces expansion, hundreds of new jobs

Movement Mortgage is expanding its corporate headquarters in Bailes Ridge Corporate Park on S.C. 160 East with an $18 million investment expected to created more than 700 new jobs, the company announced today.
The jobs will be added over the next five years, according to a company release.
“This hiring and expansion is going to help drive our business forward as we continue to lead a ‘movement of change’ in the mortgage industry, corporate culture and our communities,” Movement Mortgage CEO and Co-Founder Casey Crawford said in the release.
Crawford and Gov. Nikki Haley praised each other over the move – Haley for continuing to invest in the state, and Crawford for Haley helping to create “a business-friendly” environment that invites investment.
“Movement Mortgage has been an incredible partner to our state since its doors opened in Lancaster County two years ago,” Haley said.
“This $18 million investment, and the 700 jobs it means for Lancaster (County), shows that Movement Mortgage is committed to our state and its people, and we couldn’t be more excited to see this fantastic company continue to grow and thrive here for a very long time,” Haley said.
“Once again, Governor Haley and the State of South Carolina have proven to be great partners in creating a business-friendly climate that promotes growth and a spirit of partnership between the government and the private sector,” Crawford said.
Founded in 2008, Movement Mortgage has grown from four employees to more than 4,1000, in 48 states, including more than 650 at the Indian Land facility. The company, named in one survey a year ago as the best place to work in the Carolinas in part for the amenities it offers its workforce, will receive job credits to help offset the cost of its investment, the release states.
“Today, we congratulate Movement Mortgage on all of their successes here in the Palmetto State and around the country,” said S.C. Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “When a company chooses to further expand its footprint in our state, it’s truly a testament to our positive business climate and our unparalleled workforce.”
Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper lauded the company’s rapid growth.
“Lancaster County is very excited that Movement Mortgage will expand its headquarters in Indian Land,” he said. “In just over a year, they have become one of the county’s leading corporate facility operations and have exceeded their initial projection for jobs and investment. The county council thanks Movement Mortgage for their new commitment to our community, as well as the state and county economic development team that worked with them to get it done.”
The new jobs may be coming at an opportune time. While the latest figures show unemployment falling to near historic low levels, the number ticked up slightly in York, Lancaster and Chester counties.
Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2017. Interested applicants should visit the company’s careers page online at movement.com/careers.
Michael Harrison: 803-326-4315, @MikeHarrisonFMT
