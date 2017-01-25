York County cops: ‘Are you nervous when you see blue lights in the mirror?’

It isn’t always fun listening to an officer at the driver side window. So, the York County Sheriff’s Office figures, why not try a computer screen or smartphone?
Enter the “In the Know” series. It’s a handful of short online videos working through some of the most common issues officers see, and the most common questions the public poses.
“They're designed to be kind of upbeat and funny,” said public information officer Trent Faris, who put out the latest video Jan. 11 on traffic stop protocol. “We don't want them to be (too) funny because, school speed zones (are a serious concern). We try to keep them upbeat, because nobody likes death by PowerPoint.”
Faris writes, films, edits and posts the videos to the department’s Youtube site. He tries to post one a month. He picks topics based on current events and what he hears from deputies.
“That's the hot button topic with people nowadays,” he said of his latest post, dealing with traffic stops.
“Every time we get a question or so that people just don't know, that it’s either cloudy or people don't know the details, we try to break that down for them without just reading if off the state statutes.”
The videos are a mix of helpful tips, statistics, mangled country music lyrics. They blend detailed information with a little lightheartedness, like the video on when to pass stopped school buses telling would-be intentional offenders there’s “a word for you that we can’t really say here to describe you,” but also six points on the driver’s license and a fine per offense, with possible jail time for the second.
In another video Faris — two of him actually — channels his inner “Top Gun” when he feels “the need, the need, to slow down in school speed zones!” He goes on to discuss how 20-30 percent of morning and afternoon traffic during the academic year is generated by parents driving children to school.
Topics vary. They include hot car safety, home break-in prevention while on vacation, utility trailer theft, litter, distracted driving and phone scam recognition. Many of the big issues for county law enforcement are recurring — passing school buses in the fall, home break-ins during summer vacation, car break-ins all the time.
“That's always on the forefront,” Faris said. “People always keep their cars unlocked.”
The videos aren’t interested in “silly, unknown laws” still on some dusty code book in Columbia. There is a seriousness of intent. Take the traffic stop tips. If someone learning how to respond to deputies when they aren’t in the middle of a traffic stop helps keep everyone calmer during an actual one, everyone wins.
“There's been a lot of controversy about encounters with police,” Faris said. “So we tried to focus on traffic stops and give them some tips to make them not be so nervous when they see blue lights in the mirror.”
The same section featuring “In the Know” videos has other public information videos posted as events warrant. Case update videos follow seasonal announcements. The department wants to get information out to residents whenever they can, hopefully in ways the public will consume it.
“It's public information, so we want to get it out there for the public to know,” Faris said.
For more, search “York County Sheriff South Carolina” on Youtube.com.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
