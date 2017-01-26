Karate kid in Indian Land wants to make some ‘ruff’ lives better

An Indian Land Middle School seventh-grader and martial arts student is training for his black belt while giving back to a local non-profit.
Maxon Morse, a student at Kenaki Karate, is raising money and supplies for Ruff Life Animal Rescue, a no-kill foster-based organization out of Indian Land. As part of the black belt apprenticeship program, each student is required to complete a community service project.
Maxon, 12, has been involved in martial arts since kindergarten. He earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do before beginning karate three years ago.
“I’ve learned discipline,” Maxon said. “I’ve learned it’s more than just kicks and punches.”
Maxon said he chose Ruff Life because his family supports the organization on an ongoing basis. Kristen Marris and Dina Marris, Ruff Life’s mother-daughter president and vice president team, live in the same neighborhood as the Morse family. The rescue is always in need of financial donations and foster homes for the animals, Dina Marris said. The organization is also involved in rescuing animals with complex medical issues and nursing them back to health.
“We take on some pretty big cases,” she said.
Financial donations are used for food and medical care for the animals, including spaying and neutering, microchipping and preventative and routine care. Everyone involved in Ruff Life is a volunteer, so 100 percent of donations go directly to the animals’ care.
Maxon set a goal to raise $500 in financial donations and has raised $410 so far. On average, Ruff Life has around 30 dogs in its care at any one time. It costs about $60 a month per animal for routine care and around $70 for spaying or neutering. Ruff Life has pictures of animals available for adoption on their website.
There are items that the rescue always needs such as food, bowls, leashes, collars, toys and blankets. To help with these ongoing needs, Maxon also set up donation boxes at both of Kenaki’s locations – in Indian Land and Lancaster – and at Dance U Main Studio in Indian Land.
Dina Marris said she was “honored” that Maxon chose to support Ruff Life. “It’s always a great feeling when someone picks us to help,” she said.
The students’ community service projects are a vital part of Kenaki’s black belt apprenticeship program, said owner and Grandmaster, Dr. Shihan White.
“Giving back is a way of paying it forward,” White said. “I require that of all my black belts. ‘It’s not just about you, it’s about us.’”
White said he has enjoyed watching Maxon evolve into a leader over his years at Kenaki.
“(Maxon) has become a mentor to kids of his same age. They look up to him. Max is an absolute joy to work with,” he said.
Getting involved and serving the community is something Kenaki students have always done and will always do, White said.
“You’ve got that many people out there serving in the community, something is going to happen good. You can’t plant that many seeds and nothing come up good. Something’s going to happen,” he said.
Want to go?
RuffLife and Maxon Morse are holding a microchipping event Saturday.
What: Microchipping event hosted by Ruff Life Animal Rescue
Where: Kenaki Karate of Indian Land 9949 Charlotte Hwy, Indian Land, SC 29707
When: Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: $20 donation to Ruff Life
Proof of current rabies vaccine required.
Want to help?
Ruff Life Animal Rescue is in need of ongoing donations, both financial and tangible. The most pressing needed items are paper towels, blankets and towels, gently used or new leashes and collars and bags of Purina ProPlan puppy food. A full needs list can be found at ruffliferescue.com
Drop off locations are:
Kenaki Karate of Indian Land 9949 Charlotte Hwy, Indian Land, SC 29707
Kenaki Karate of Lancaster 1905 Hwy 521 Bypass, Lancaster, SC 29720
Dance U Main Studio 1821 Sandal Brook Road, Indian Land, SC 29707
Financial donations can be made at ruffliferescue.com or mailed to Ruff Life Animal Rescue P.O. Box 1565 Fort Mill, SC 29716
