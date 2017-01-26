App designed by Fort Mill kids a step closer to national award

A team of eighth-graders from Banks Trail Middle School have moved one step closer to winning $15,000 and national recognition for their idea for a new app.
Hearing Helper, a concept for a new app created by the students, was named one of the Best in Region winners from the Southeast in the Verizon App Challenge. That puts the team in the running for the Best in Nation award. The idea already earned Best In State honors, an award that came with a $5,000 award that can be donated to the school or used for a nonprofit group/club program and tablets for the students.
Also, a national, Fan Favorite competition is decided by online voting. Fan Favorite voting is open until Feb. 14, and anyone can vote to help the Banks Trail team win for Hearing Helper by texting the code found next to the team's entry at verizon.com/appchallenge/vote to 22333.
The app conceptualized by Banks Trail students Kate Kaminsky, Ella Fowle, Trisha Mynampati, Jaime Esposito is a way to assist hearing impaired people.
“The Hearing Helper app team and I are beyond excited about the opportunity to compete for best in nation with their innovative app!” said Rebecca Roemer, computer technology teacher at Banks Trail Middle School.
“When I initially pitched the project, my goal as an educator was to facilitate and inspire student learning and creativity. I wanted to promote leadership and responsibility, and at the same time model digital age learning through solving a real world problem. I am impressed with the amazing collaboration, integrity, and perseverance this team has exhibited over the course of the project.”
Roemer said she likes her students’ chances of winning the top prize, which includes a $15,000 award and other benefits.
“I have reviewed briefly the competitive apps, and I do think that Hearing Helper is a unique and an authentic concept,” she said. “It has the potential to transform lives for those with hearing loss and should be awarded best in nation!”
Michael Harrison: 803-326-4315, @MikeHarrisonFMT
