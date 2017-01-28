For this Fort Mill senior, it was now or never. ‘I might as well go for it,’ she said.

Eighteen-year-old Anika Myers took home the crown of Miss Fort Mill High School 2017 Thursday night.
It was the senior student’s first time competing in a pageant.
“I figured that I might as well go for it since it was my last year,” she said.
Other top winners were Miss Senior Ashley Simpson, Miss Junior Sophie Young, Miss Sophomore Abigail Brown, Miss Freshman Rachel Miller, Miss Photogenic Ansley Davis and Miss Congeniality Misgana Tekle-Thomas. The pageant was presented by, and is a fundraiser for, the FMHS Student Council.
Sixty-five students applied to be in the pageant and less than half were chosen. Thirty-two contestants – eight from each grade level – were selected to compete following interviews and a school-wide peer vote. The girls rehearsed for the pageant for close to thirty hours since the beginning of December.
“I think (the contestants) represented our school very well in their poise and in their actions backstage,” said Student Council advisor and teacher Meredith Adams.
“They were really encouraging of each other. The last things they were saying to each other before they went on stage were, ‘Good luck, you’re going to do great!’”
The newly crowned Myers said she was grateful for the support of family and friends.
“The most exciting part (of the night) was walking out (on stage) and hearing all the screams in the crowd.”
Each contestant competes in casual wear, evening gown and one-on-one interviews with judges. The senior contestants also answer a question on stage about current events, like beauty pageants on television.
Myers question was, “What do you think was the most impactful news story of 2016?”
In her answer, Myers referenced the deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. in Orlando last June, when a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub, killing 49 people and wounding 53 more.
“I said the Orlando shootings, because those individuals were just trying to be themselves in their own environment and to think they were harmed was really upsetting to me because I like to always be myself,” she said.
Miss FMHS and grade level winners will represent the school in the annual town of Fort Mill Christmas Parade. They also have the option to compete at the state level in the Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen pageants in June.
Kelly Lessard: kellyrlessard@yahoo.com, @KellyLessardFMT
