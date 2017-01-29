Fort Mill Times

January 29, 2017 4:07 PM

This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

By Chip Heemsoth

1997

▪ Walter (Monk) Benfield, 77, Chief of the Fort Mill Fire Department from 1972-1991, was named 1996 Fireman of the Year.

▪ In just its second year of existence, the Fort Mill wrestling team won the Region 4AAA championship. The Jackets were 6-0 in the region and 14-3 overall.

▪ Fort Mill, behind the backing of Town Manager Sam Griffin, was looking into a video poker ordinance which would keep video poker was from expanding in the town limits.

▪ Two Charlotte men, Terrance Haggins, 17, and Antonio Robinson, 20, were arrested and charged with the murder of a 31-year-old Indian Land man.

1977

▪ Thirty-five thousand industrial workers, many from this area, were idle as a result of the worst winter in man’s memory. Most layoffs were the result of a natural gas shortage.

▪ The Board of Directors of the Bank of Fort Mill elected James A. Kimbrell, an 18-year employee of the bank, as vice-president.

▪ James Boyce Elliott, Jr., 64, a member of one of Fort Mill’s oldest and most prominent families, died at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte following a long illness.

▪ Fort Mill’s basketball teams swept Buford and split with Pageland Central, the girls winning and the boys losing. Indian Land split with McCrorey-Liston with the boys winning and the girls losing.

1957

▪ The first district basketball tournament ever held in Fort Mill was set to begin. Districts teams were Fort Mill, WTS, York, Clover, Winnsboro, Chester and Lewisville.

▪ Miss Jo Ann McDonald, Fort Mill High School and Janie Lee Wolfe, Indian Land High School, were chosen as their school’s Miss Hi Misses.

1937

▪ Frances Woods, 12-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. T. Woods, was slightly injured when struck by an automobile while skating on Clebourne Street.

▪ The Fort Mill Fire Department responded to a fire at the old livery stable on Academy Street where the town’s old grey mare was housed. The mare was spared.

1917

▪ This edition of the Times is missing.

Related content

Fort Mill Times

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos