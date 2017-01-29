This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Walter (Monk) Benfield, 77, Chief of the Fort Mill Fire Department from 1972-1991, was named 1996 Fireman of the Year.
▪ In just its second year of existence, the Fort Mill wrestling team won the Region 4AAA championship. The Jackets were 6-0 in the region and 14-3 overall.
▪ Fort Mill, behind the backing of Town Manager Sam Griffin, was looking into a video poker ordinance which would keep video poker was from expanding in the town limits.
▪ Two Charlotte men, Terrance Haggins, 17, and Antonio Robinson, 20, were arrested and charged with the murder of a 31-year-old Indian Land man.
1977
▪ Thirty-five thousand industrial workers, many from this area, were idle as a result of the worst winter in man’s memory. Most layoffs were the result of a natural gas shortage.
▪ The Board of Directors of the Bank of Fort Mill elected James A. Kimbrell, an 18-year employee of the bank, as vice-president.
▪ James Boyce Elliott, Jr., 64, a member of one of Fort Mill’s oldest and most prominent families, died at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte following a long illness.
▪ Fort Mill’s basketball teams swept Buford and split with Pageland Central, the girls winning and the boys losing. Indian Land split with McCrorey-Liston with the boys winning and the girls losing.
1957
▪ The first district basketball tournament ever held in Fort Mill was set to begin. Districts teams were Fort Mill, WTS, York, Clover, Winnsboro, Chester and Lewisville.
▪ Miss Jo Ann McDonald, Fort Mill High School and Janie Lee Wolfe, Indian Land High School, were chosen as their school’s Miss Hi Misses.
1937
▪ Frances Woods, 12-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. T. Woods, was slightly injured when struck by an automobile while skating on Clebourne Street.
▪ The Fort Mill Fire Department responded to a fire at the old livery stable on Academy Street where the town’s old grey mare was housed. The mare was spared.
1917
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
