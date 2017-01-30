Miss Fort Mill High School 2017 Pageant

Junior Sophia Hennessy strikes a pose for the judges during the "Day in the Snow" casual wear portion of the evening as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Senior Skye Jacobson strikes a pose for the judges during the "Day in the Snow" casual wear portion of the evening as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Senior Rainy McCrary steps to the microphone during the Formal Wear portion of the evening as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
(L-R) Miss Junior Sophie Young, Miss Senior Ashley Simpson, Miss Fort Mill High Anika Myers, Miss Sophomore Abigail Brown and Miss Freshman Rachel Miller pose for a photo as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
The FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Sophomore Misgana Tekle-Thomas strikes a pose for the judges during the "Day in the Snow" casual wear portion of the evening as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Junior Gissele Quezada strikes a pose for the judges during the "Day in the Snow" casual wear portion of the evening as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Senior Alyssa Burleson takes the stage during the Formal Wear portion of the evening as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Freshman Elizabeth Nadeau walks the stage during the Formal Wear portion of the evening as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Freshman Zeta Cruz walks the stage during the Formal Wear portion of the evening as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Sophomore Courtney Smith walks the stage during the Formal Wear portion of the evening as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Sophomore Rebecca Gaitan walks the stage during the Formal Wear portion of the evening as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Sophomore's Hunter Dest (12) and Misgana Tekle-Thomas (13) pose on stage during the formal wear portion of the evening as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Junior Ryan Reibling is escorted on stage during the Formal Wear portion of the evening as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Senior Alyssa Burleson is escorted on stage during the Formal Wear portion of the evening as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Rachel Miller is crowned Miss Freshman as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Abigail Brown is crowned Miss Sophomore as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Sophie Young is crowned Miss Junior as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Ashley Simpson is crowned Miss Senior as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Miss Fort Mill High School Anika Myers gets crowned as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
Miss Fort Mill High School Anika Myers takes center stage as the FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
FMHS Student Council presents - Miss Fort Mill High: A Winter's Enchantment Jan. 26, 2017.
