Want to know where in Indian Land can you get frozen custard, burgers and craft java?

A coffee shop, smoothie shop and frozen custard and burger shop are all coming to a new shopping center under development in Indian Land.
MPV Properties announced the addition to the RedStone shopping center on S.C. 521 Monday. The center is anchored by a 14-screen movie theater.
Tropical Smoothie Café is leasing 1,688 square feet, Jackson’s Java has signed a lease for 2,178 square feet, including a drive-through window, and Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has purchased a 1-acre outparcel. The national restaurant chain offers steakburgers, fries and a variety of frozen custard desserts.
In total, the center, which is expected to complete phase I before spring, will feature 54,900 square feet of retail space, not counting the 55,400 square-foot theater.
