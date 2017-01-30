Judge: Fort Mill School District to pay Lake Wylie family to help autistic son

The Fort Mill School District will have to pay a Lake Wylie family more than $29,000 following a hearing officer’s ruling released Monday afternoon.
Douglas Dent, who presided over the Jan. 23 due process hearing found the district should be ordered to reimburse the Barnes family $29,827.40 for private services their autistic son required between April 2014 and March 2016. Dent found the district should not have to pay $39,571 the family sought for services from April to December last year.
Either party can appeal the ruling within 10 days of the announcement.
The case involves a student whose family claims he should have been recognized earlier as needing special services, and the district should pay to make up for the mistake. The district contends proper efforts were made to evaluate the student and significant resources were provided once those evaluations warranted.
In the first time period, Dent found the family was “paying money for services that the (district) should have been offering.” The family agreeing to an educational plan for their son with the district at a later time “does not mitigate the financial damages they incurred.”
Costs from the latter date range present “a completely different set of circumstances,” Dent found. At that point the district was providing services under an individualized education plan agreed to with the family.
Dent said it is “certainly debatable” as to whether the due process hearing even has proper jurisdiction given the family removed the student from school, moved from the district and began homeschooling him.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
