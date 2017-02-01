Who’s guarding the hen house? These home-schooled students from Fort Mill

Two teams of local home schooled students turned in a good showing in the First Lego League State Robotics Championship in Easley.
One team, The Wookiees, earned a trophy for the research they did while developing an innovative chicken coop that could be used by urban or backyard chicken farmers looking for a better way to repel predators. Another local team, Envirolution placed 17th out of the 46 teams in the robot game.
In the robot game, each team gets three attempts at making their robot complete missions on an obstacle mat.
“The competition was excellent, we're so proud of our teams and we feel that we represented the Fort Mill community and homeschooling community well,” said head coach Kristin Johnson.
Both teams are in the BASIC Homeschool Co-op that meets weekly during the school year on Thursdays in Tega Cay. The teams were part of the regional competition at York Technical College in Rock Hill, where the Wookiees took first place and the Envirolution team earned one of four bids to state.
For more, go to firstinspires.org/robotics/frc.
