First she represented Fort Mill and Tega Cay to SC. Now it’s on to the national stage

Emma Marie Cook lives by her platform, Get Involved Volunteering Everyday, or, “G.I.V.E.” The sixth-grade student at Gold Hill Middle School spreads her message by speaking to students, dance studios, Girl Scout troops and wherever else she has an opportunity.
Recently, that was the Miss Preteen South Carolina Pageant, where Cook represented the area as Miss Preteen Fort Mill and was named Miss Pre Teen South Carolina United States 2017. She will now go on to compete this summer in the Little Miss United States National Pageant.
“The primary goal of the Little Miss United States Pageant is to provide a life-changing experience for young, vibrant girls across the country,” Emma’s mom, Rebecca Cook, explained in an email.
“The organization strives to empower all delegates to become active participants in her community while nurturing and promoting a cause meaningful to her.”
Rebecca Cook said her daughter’s passion for helping others “shines through her daily actions” and that “serving others is one of her core values.”
A straight-A student and a member of the Miller Street Dance Academy Performance Team and Service Society, Emma Cook devotes much of her free time to community service. She also created her a website, getinvolvedgiveme5.com, to connect young people to organizations that need their help.
The Little Miss United States National Pageant has contestants from all 50 states and the U.S. territories. For more information go to facebook.com/unitedstatesnationalpageants.
