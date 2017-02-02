Tega Cay woman to compete for Miss South Carolina

The first time Alexis Harder heard someone say she should be in a pageant, she didn’t think too much of it.
Harder, a Tega Cay resident, Grace Academy High School graduate and sophomore at Anderson University, was performing “White Christmas” at one of her school’s theater productions when two people from the audience sought her out and approached her after the show.
“They told me that I should be in a pageant, but I’d never done anything like that and never really thought about it again,” she said.
“They said that I had a great stage presence and that I conducted myself well on stage. They also said I was really into it, which I have no problem doing. You just have to put yourself out there and you can’t worry about what people think of you. It’s like, ‘OK, here I am and this is what I was meant to do.’ I think performing is what I was meant to do and I think that shows when I’m on stage.”
When the same people contacted her again in early January, Harder listened to what they had to say.
The S.C. Miss Traveler’s Rest Pageant was about a week away and there was one spot open. Harder said she cautiously listened to the proposal and decided to give it a shot.
“I was the only person there who had never done pageants before, so I wasn’t thinking much of it and definitely didn’t think I had a shot at winning it or anything,” she said.
But Harder surprised herself and took first place in the swimsuit competition, the talent portion and was named the 2017 Miss Traveler’s Rest winner.
“It definitely surprised me and was totally caught off guard because I did not think I was going to win it,” she said.
“There were a ton of tough questions and I wasn’t ready for that. I think one of the toughest questions was, ‘When you go to college and find yourself with different beliefs, how do you handle that?’ I have very strong beliefs and values and I talked a lot about that, but that was a tough question. I didn’t answer the question all that well, but I pretty much said as long as you stand tall in your beliefs that’s all that matters.
“The swimsuit was the toughest for me because it was such an odd thing. It was uncomfortable and there’s no other way to put it. You’re on stage in a bathing suit and everyone is looking at you. I pushed past it and said, ‘You know what, I’m here and this is me’ and I got through it.”
Harder has also made her schedule a lot more demanding as she prepares for her second pageant, the 2017 Miss South Carolina, which she automatically qualified for.
To get ready for that, Harder said she has to get more toned and stay more up to date on national news to prepare her for the questions, but there are also a lot of demands that go with competing for Miss South Carolina, which will be held June 23-24 at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.
Harder and the other contestants will have to perform over 200 hours of community service and raise awareness for a cause.
She’s choosing to make dyslexia, which afflicted her as a child, her cause and plans to start teaching classes for the Christian Youth Theater in Anderson, host silent auctions and sell concessions at a hockey game among her many community service projects.
“I got a planner for Christmas and am lucky to have gotten it because I’ve used it to manage my time,” she said.
“I have to take it a day at a time and I look at it like what do I need to get done today or get done this week. I don’t really have much of a social life anymore, which is fine. It’s crazy, but I can do it.”
Harder, who will be among 34 contestants competing for the Miss South Carolina title, said pageants is much different from acting, which she hopes to pursue as her career upon graduation.
“When you’re performing you are a character and you’re not yourself,” she said.
Harder said she hopes to move to New York as a professional performer upon graduation and hopes to one day get her master’s degree in fine arts and become a college professor.
But first she will compete in a pageant that came about from a chance encounter, but one that has taught her so much about herself and what she can do if she commits herself.
“It made me believe in myself,” she said.
“I consider myself a confident person, but I don’t think I realized how far confidence can take you in life until doing something like this because you have to be confident in yourself and believe that this is who I am, so I might as well be proud of myself.”
