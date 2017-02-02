Distinguished class of Fort Mill athletes sign on to next level

A dozen athletes at Fort Mill High made life-changing commitments Thursday as they signed to play sports in college.
The signing class wasn’t the biggest Fort Mill has had, but it was one of the most decorated, Athletic Director Dwayne Hartsoe said.
“It was a good group to be recruited because to be recruited by these schools you have to be a good student,” he said. “They (the students) are the best of the best.”
Led by five females, soccer was the most represented sport. The lone male soccer player to commit, Aaron Koch, is going to Gannon University. Koch has been at Fort Mill for a year and will be entering his senior season shortly. He had three goals and six assists while making All-Region last year as a junior.
The female players and the colleges they chose are: Rachael Stalford, Converse College; Alexis Williams, Anderson University; Erin Wolfe, Wofford College; Kimber Haley, Clemson University; and Meredith Christopher, Elon University.
Stalford has been a varsity player for two years and her defensive unit posted a lot of shutouts and and allowed less than a goal a game on average.
Wolfe is a three-year member of the varsity soccer team and was an All-Region player in 2015 and 2016. Williams has played varsity soccer for four years between Fort Mill and Plant City in Florida and has also been a part of the track team for two years.
Haley has been a member of the varsity soccer team for four years as well and was selected as part of the Olympic Development Program in 2016. She and teammate Christopher also both play on the Jackets’ varsity basketball team. Christopher has scored 32 goals going into her senior season and was a part of the state’s Olympic Development Program for three years as well. Her father, Fort Mill principal Dee Christopher said having this many off one team sign shows how special the team is.
“It shows how committed our young ladies are to the sport,” he said. “We knew this was a good class back when they were in middle school if they would stay with it.”
More sports represented
Fort Mill football also has two scholarship recipients in Jordan Markowski, going to University of Mount Union and Ethan Piercy, who committed to Gardner-Webb University. Markowski, who also wrestles for Fort Mill, had 86 tackles, three sacks, five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery this past season. He is also a region champion wrestler and a National Beta Scholar.
“Jordan has been up there several times,” said head football coach Ed Susi. “Things fell into place for him. Mount Union has a ridiculous amount of football tradition.”
Piercy had 17 catches for 321 yards and five touchdowns for Fort Mill in 2016. He also played in a high school all-star game in Texas this past December. Susi said he put in a good word for Piercy with Gardner-Webb, but Piercy put in the work to impress them enough to get the scholarship offer.
“They like him and he liked it up there,” Susi said.
Fort Mill also has two volleyball players headed to college. Brynn Bonner is going to USC-Aiken and April Tankersley, UNC-Pembroke. Bonner was a three-year starter for Fort Mill and finished her senior season with 355 digs, 72 aces and 79 assist while being named to the All-Region team. Tankersley is also a three-year starter and finished her senior season with 142 kills, 58 blocks and 47 aces, while earning All-Region status as well.
“I am so happy for Brynn and April,” head volleyball coach Gina Farley said.
“They have both put in hard work year round to achieve this dream. They are both excellent players to watch. I am looking forward to what their futures hold on the college court.”
Two-time state champion wrestler AJ Leitten signed to wrestle at NC State. He is closing in on the Fort Mill school record for career wins. A former national champion, Leitten has been named to multiple All-American teams and has consistently been ranked in the top 25 in the country during his junior and season years. His career high school record is 163-6 as he leads Fort Mill into the playoffs this weekend.
“NC State is currently ranked seventh in the nation and to put a kid in that environment says a lot about the kid and his work ethic,” said head wrestling coach Chris Brock.
Lone swimmer
The lone swimmer to sign was Jenna Pehowski, who accepted an offer from the University of South Carolina. Pehowski is no stranger to swimming in the USC Natatorium where the Gamecocks hold their home meets, as she has been a part of five of the last six Fort Mill silver medal teams at the state championship for the Jackets. She has also came away with a state title as part of the 2014 200-yard free relay team and is a 10-time Region champion in multiple events for Fort Mill.
“Jenna is a natural leader,” said head swim coach Cindy Van Buskirk.
“She is a joy to coach and is hard working at practice.”
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments