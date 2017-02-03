Statewide drought conditions are improving. Just not so much in York County.

Drought conditions continue to improve in South Carolina, though York County remains in moderate drought, the middle of five classifications, according to an official assessment.
On Thursday, the state drought response committee upgraded 15 counties to a lower drought status. Lancaster County is one stage less intense than York County, at incipient drought.
“These below-normal (rainfall) levels offered support for keeping counties in the Piedmont in their current moderate or severe drought designation,” state hydrologist Scott Harder said in a statement.
"Stream flow levels in the coastal plain are well within a normal range for this time of year, which supported a downgrade in drought status from incipient to normal for many counties in this area."
The drought group will meet again to reevaluate in eight weeks, pending severe weather in the meantime.
Lake levels also indicate a wetter region. As of Friday morning, Lake Wylie sat more than a foot above its target level. The lake is as far above its target for this time of year as it is below full pond, the point at which the lake would spill over into flood.
The Catawba-Wateree basin remains in Stage 1 drought according to Duke Energy’s low inflow protocol system. Residents were asked to voluntarily conserve water back in November. They still are. Some of the low inflow triggers involve stream flow levels over recent months, meaning it can take a while for the basin to fully move back out of a drought status listing.
Lake Wylie finally reached its target level Jan. 22, after staying below it since mid-October. At times the lake reached just more than a foot above its critical minimum level, the point where water withdrawal and other public uses become compromised.
