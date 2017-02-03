Words of Faith: My Epiphany star word is ‘Steadfastness.’ What’s yours?

In the Christian church, we are in the season of Epiphany, the season of light. Epiphany celebrates the arrival of the magi to the child Jesus as they followed the star.
At Grace Presbyterian Church, we continue a tradition that my spouse and I have celebrated for 30 years, that of Epiphany stars. They are paper stars with a word on them – a trait or characteristic from the Bible. Each star is different. We receive the stars – and the words- as gift; a gift worth pondering just as the strange gifts of the magi (gold, frankincense and myrrh) were gifts to ponder in the life of the Christ child.
I love this tradition. Epiphany 1990 was the baptism of my 3 month old daughter, and from the basket, two people drew stars for her at the same time. “Daring” and “Delight” were her star words, and she has certainly lived into them.
I’ve received star words that I love – “belonging” might be my most precious. To belong, to feel included and connected, is vital to my life. I received “beginning” one year as I was starting a new pastorate. Then there are the ones I love less… like “sacrifice.” I got a little grumpy when I drew that one, but a Roman Catholic priest friend encouraged me to spend time that year considering the sacrifices that Jesus made. That made me happier than thinking about ways that I might have to sacrifice!
This year? “Steadfastness.” Now I like the star words delight, music, harmony, beauty, etc. Those are words that make me want to reach for my ballet shoes. Or adventure, daring, amazement, awakening- those star words make me want to put on my tap shoes. But steadfastness? That sounds like steel-toed work boots.
Not very fun.
But steadfastness it is. I will be thinking about the ways that it is important to be steadfast in my faith and in my life. I will commit to a pattern of working to protect the world, with phone calls every day, rather than just do the fun stuff. I will keep thinking about the ways that being steadfast is important, and perhaps critical right now.
What about you? You might not be so lucky to have gotten a star word, but perhaps someone has said a word to you, or you have read a word that jumped out and said, “think about this!” What might your word of faith be this year? It’s not something you LIKE, necessarily, it’s a gift that is given to you. If you haven’t yet heard your epiphany word for this year, keep listening.
The Rev. Dr. Joanne Sizoo is pastor at Grace Presbyterian Church in Fort Mill, near the intersection of Hwy 160 and Gold Hill Road. She is super-duper humble. Contact her at jsizoo@gracewired.org.
