They were ‘Freezin’ for a reason’ in Tega Cay

The noontime temperature hovered just below 40 degrees and sported a gusty wind, but that didn’t stop about 100 people from jumping into frigid Lake Wylie at the Tega Cay Beach Club Saturday to support a good cause.
“Freezin’ for a Reason” was the theme at the Tega Cay Police Department’s second-annual Polar Plunge, which raised money for the South Carolina Special Olympics chapter.
The event kicked off with coffee, hot chocolate and donuts at 9 a.m. and included a costume contest and awards ceremony for the top fundraisers. Lunch was served at 11 a.m. and then it was time to make the leap for a good cause. The mass of plungers lined the shore and entered the water after Tega Cay Police Chief Steve Parker started the festivities by jumping off a police boat. Many of the plungers were in the water for a just a few seconds while others, like Raheem Cornwell, stayed until all of the others had long cleared out.
“It was sub-zero cold, man,” said Cornwell, who also was the DJ under the name Rah C.
“Last year I did the Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge and was almost the last man standing. This year I wanted to challenge myself and I was the last one in there. The money (we raised) is amazing. We have lots of kids and adults raising money for a good charity.”
Gold Hill Elementary School Principal Matt Wallace was also one of the plungers, but he had a different reason for braving the cold.
“We have two classes in our school of students who participate in Special Olympics,” he said.
“The teachers and the kids are such an important part of the school. I raised a little over $800, and our team raised a little over $2,000. We had two from my school and three other principles who were on our team so we all wanted to do what we could to help. It was very cold, but it was a really good experience. I wish it was a little warmer out, but it was for a good cause.”
The event’s organizers said they exceeded their goal.
“I think it’s great that everyone came out as a community to help out Special Olympics,” said Tega Cay Police sergeant Robert Burns. “This year we raised over $20,000, and we still don’t even have all of the totals in. That exceeded our goal because last year we raised $12,000. It’s phenomenal.”
People can still donate by logging onto the city’s website at tegacaysc.org or Firstgiving.com and following the Polar Plunge keys.
Comments