Miss Nation Ford High Pageant 2017

Senior Emily Bott strikes a pose during the Casual Wear portion of the evening as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Freshman Lydia Peterson takes the stage during the Casual Wear portion of the evening as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Junior Ariana Mangual walks the stage during the Casual Wear portion of the evening as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Senior Jaddey Feliz-Cabrera strikes a pose for the judges during the Casual Wear portion of the evening as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Freshman Makayla Larson gives her speech during the Formal Wear portion of the evening as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Freshman Annamarie Yates gives her speech during the Formal Wear portion of the evening as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Sophomore Alondra Montalvo steps to the microphone during the Formal Wear portion of the evening as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Sophomore Claire Pond is escorted to the microphone during the Formal Wear portion of the evening as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Sophomore Jessica Vanderwalker walks the stage during the Formal Wear portion of the evening as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Junior Morgan Cummis is escorted to the microphone during the Evening Gown portion of the evening as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Junior Isabella Heusing gives her speech during the Evening Gown portion of the evening as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Senior Abigail Audette steps to the microphone during the Evening Gown portion of the evening as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Miss Freshman Cecelia Hilton and runner up Annamarie Yates pose for a photo as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Miss Sophomore Alissa Ilacua and runner up Ciara Johnson pose for a photo as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Runner up Kristine Krutzig and Miss Junior Cassadi Sobas pose for a photo as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Emily Bott is crowned Miss Senior and Miss Congeniality as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Brooke Burks is crowned Miss Nation Ford 2017 as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Miss Senior Emily Bott, Miss Nation Ford 2017 Brooke Burks, Miss Sophomore Alissa Ilacqua, Miss Freshman Cecelia Hilton and Miss Junior Cassadi Sobas pose for a photo as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Sophomore Alissa Iiacqua walks the stage during the Casual Wear portion of the evening as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
Sophomore Alondra Montalvo flashes a smile to the audience during the Casual Wear portion of the evening as Nation Ford High School hosts the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant 2017 on Feb. 4.
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times