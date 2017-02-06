Emily Ann Roberts is known for The Voice. Folks can hear hers Sunday in Lake Wylie.

When a church starts counting up seat potential not just in its sanctuary but in the new entryway too, odds are the music is going to be pretty good.
It will be Feb. 12, when former “The Voice” runner-up Emily Ann Roberts performs in two River Hills Community Church services and a special concert. All events are free and open to the public.
“We're really excited to be able to just love the community with this offering,” said Pastor Gayle Montgomery. “She's going to do a concert that tells her story musically. Kind of how she got started, to where she is now.”
Roberts, 18, sang on Blake Shelton’s team during the 2015 season of the reality show. She performs what Montgomery, her aunt by marriage, calls “throwback country.” Roberts charted in the country genre several times during her run on the show.
“I'm going to be doing a few of the songs that I sang on ‘The Voice,’” Roberts said of her Lake Wylie concert. “Of course I'll be singing some of my favorite Gospel songs. I'll be singing a lot of the music that I've been writing for my record.”
Montgomery and Roberts are from the same part of eastern Tennessee. Montgomery had hoped to bring Roberts in for a concert before the show found the young singer through YouTube performances and invited her to try out in Atlanta. The show pretty much swallowed up all of 2015.
“Before we could get it coordinated, ‘The Voice’ contacted her, and the rest was just a whirlwind,” Montgomery said.
Now Roberts is spending most of her time in Nashville writing her own music, looking for that breakout hit to launch a new album. Several possibilities will be performed in Lake Wylie.
“She is writing her own music and being mentored by other artists in the industry,” Montgomery said. “She'll be previewing a lot of her original music at the concert.”
Roberts remains close with her biggest mentor, on whose team she sang during the competition.
“They've developed a sweet relationship with her,” Montgomery said of Shelton. “He sort of treats her like a little sister.”
Though Roberts only has the one personal tie to Lake Wylie in Montgomery, singing in new places isn’t new to her. Ever since the show, the opportunities to perform and be recognized have been there. Something Roberts couldn’t quite appreciate when she was competing.
“For sure,” she said.
“When I was out in L.A. we were in such a secure environment. We didn't get out much. We never really went into the outside world much. It really didn't sink in that I'd been on people's TVs in their living rooms.”
It sank in pretty quickly thereafter. Roberts wanted to do something “normal” when she got home, so against advice from family and friends who watched the show, she went to see her high school basketball team play. By the time the opposing student section started chanting for her, the announcement came over the stadium address system and a police escort was needed when it was time for her leave, she realized how big a deal the show had been for her.
“It's definitely been a different life,” Roberts said.
The fame gives her an opportunity to thank fans. It also allows her to work on her music, including the album she expects within the next several months.
“My style is definitely classic country and bluegrass,” Roberts said. “I've grown up in east Tennessee my whole life, and I love that mountain sound. When I write a song, it’s definitely about something I’m not making up. I sing country music but I try to make it where it’s something that any age can sing.”
Testing some of the new songs in Lake Wylie is part of a major career milestone upcoming.
“You can only have your first album once, and I want to make sure it’s as good as it can get,” Roberts said.
Roberts will sing in the 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. worship services Feb. 12. The special concert will follow at 2 p.m. All are in the sanctuary, and are free. Doors open for the concert at 1:30 p.m.
Montgomery expects plenty of seating in the 450-seat sanctuary and new entry area, so all are welcome to attend.
“We know there’s a great interest in her particular style,” Montgomery said.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments