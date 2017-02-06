Brooke Burks crowned Miss Nation Ford 2017

Seventeen-year-old Brooke Burks was crowned Miss Nation Ford 2017 Saturday night at the Miss Nation Ford High School Scholarship Pageant.
It was the senior’s first pageant.
“I just wanted to do it for a new experience and to make some new relationships,” Burks said.
A four-year NaFo Dance Team veteran, Burks will attend Howard University in the fall and major in nursing. She also is a hospital volunteer once a week and during the summer.
The pageant is presented by the NaFo Student Council. Twenty-eight young ladies competed for the crowns. Grade level pageant winners were Miss Senior Emily Bott, Miss Junior Cassadi Sobas, Miss Sophomore Alissa Ilacqua and Miss Freshman Cecelia Hilton.
Miss Senior Emily Bott was also awarded the title of Miss Congeniality; Miss Ad Sales went to Isabella Heusing and Lexie Ratliff was awarded Miss Outstanding Service.
Emcees for the evening were Miss South Carolina 2015 Daja Dial and Student Body President Lili Martinez, who has made some history as the school’s first female and first Hispanic student body president.
In the Miss Nation Ford Scholarship Pageant, contestants compete for scholarship money that is sent to each contestant’s college upon graduation. Each grade level winner wins $500 and Miss NaFo wins $1,000.
“The Sparkle Project,” a non-profit organization supporting individuals with cancer, was the pageant’s platform this year.
The Sparkle Project was founded by Robyn Adams, a breast cancer patient. When Adams began treatment in 2014, she showed up to her appointments at the Levine Cancer Center in Charlotte dressed in comfortable clothes – like most everyone else receiving treatments. Adams said that one day it hit her – why was she dressed like that? It was so “not her.” At that point, she decided to dress pretty, so she would feel pretty.
From then on, she wore high heels and jewelry – and her signature pink wig – to every appointment.
People started to notice her Adams’ “sparkle” – and the pink wig began to garner a lot of attention. That was when Adams’ decided to spread some sparkle around and do what she could to try to brighten other cancer patients’ days. Adams began collecting jewelry from family, friends and strangers and distributing it at the cancer treatment center. To date, she has given out 300 bags of “sparkle.”
Adams’ father, Frank DeLuise, served as a judge for Saturday’s pageant.
“It’s hard to put a Band-Aid on cancer,” said DeLuise, who is active with The Sparkle Project, as well as serving as a Hospice volunteer and “chemo buddy” at Carolinas Medical Center Main hospital.
(Adams) said, “Daddy, I’m not gonna let cancer steal my sparkle,” he said.
And then she turned her attention to others.
“She decided she wasn’t going to let anyone else lose their sparkle either,” DeLuise said.
The pageant contestants raised $700 and donated over 600 pieces of jewelry to the non-profit. The funds were raised through a Mile Walk fundraiser, a Krispy Kreme donut fundraiser and by selling “Sparkle Bears” – pink teddy bears with shirts that say “SPARKLE.”
Adams came to talk to the contestants in the days leading up to the pageant, said teacher and Student Council Advisor Renee Kozlowski.
“(Adams) has taught these girls so much about fighting, about joy and about never giving up,” Kozlowski said.
