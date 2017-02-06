Comporium holding first of two job fairs in Lancaster, Rock Hill this week

Citing sustained growth in northern York and Lancaster counties, Comporium is adding 50 new positions and holding the first of a series of job fairs this week to help fill them.
Specifically mentioning Fort Mill, Tega Cay and Indian Land as “three of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina,” the company said in a Monday afternoon announcement that it is looking to hire 50 people to fill sales roles. Comporium, which has an office in Tega Cay, offers internet, cable, phone and home security services and is a partner with AT&T.
“The influx of new residents is exciting and brings with it the opportunity to introduce our products and services to new customers,” Matthew Dosch, Comporium’s executive vice president of customer operations and external affairs, said in the release.
“As a part of this thriving community, we’re dedicated to ensuring we are always ready to meet the needs of its citizens. To guarantee that we continue to offer our customers premier service, Comporium is expanding its sales staff considerably.”
Comporium is seeking to fill 25 of the positions by April and will hold the first of two full-day job fairs Feb. 9 at its White St. location in Lancaster. A second job fair will be held in Rock Hill at a date to be announced later.
For a complete listing of positions that are available currently, visit Comporium’s website at about.comporium.com/careers. Interested applicants can apply online, send their resumes to employment@comporium.com or contact Lauren Coventry, talent acquisition specialist, at 803-326-7096.
