Vandals cause more than $2,000 worth of damage in Fort Mill community

The laundry room needed some cleaning of its own in one Fort Mill community, after more than $2,000 worth of damage.
According to a Fort Mill Police Department report, someone vandalized the laundry room at Fort Mill Townhomes on Bollin Circle some time between the afternoons of Jan. 30 and Feb. 5. An unknown suspect broke into the laundry room and “vandalized multiple washers and dryers.” Entry was made through a broken window. The control panels of two dryers and a washer were painted over, and paint was poured into another washer. An access panel was ripped off the wall and the suspect urinated onto a paint bucket lid.
The paint was still wet when it was discovered. The total damage was estimated at $2,100.
Other incidents in Fort Mill police reports from the past week include a father and his sons being issued a trespass warning for riding dirt bikes at the construction site of the new high school in Fort Mill, and a vehicle stolen from the American Legion parking lot, but later recovered in Fort Mill.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
