This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Alice Baker, chorus teacher at Fort Mill Middle School, was named Fort Mill Middle School Teacher of the Year by the school’s faculty.
▪ Fort Mill High School was running out of growing room. That was the message from a special committee to the Fort Mill High School improvement council.
▪ The Charlotte Knights baseball team named Carlos Tosca, 46, as its manager for the 1997 season. Tosca had spent the last three seasons coaching the Portland Seadogs.
▪ Northern Hydraulics was looking into building a 360,000 square-foot facility on Banks Road near the Biggers Brothers warehouse already under construction.
1977
▪ Fort Mill’s beautiful new recreation venue, the Leroy Springs Recreation Complex, opened on Tom Hall Street with Howard Knox as director.
▪ The winter’s severe cold weather was putting a strain on the utilities budget for Fort Mill School District Four.
▪ Three members of the Fort Mill High School band, David Hord, Larry Perry and Kathy Wadkins, were selected for the All-York County Band.
▪ Betty Feezor, who had hosted more than 5,400 homemaking shows on WBTV, stepped down after a career spanning three decades.
1957
▪ The Fort Mill Pharmacy, 206 Main Street, Fort Mill, had a change in name and manager. The new name was Rogers Drug Company with Dr. Thomas D. (Tommy) Rogers as manager.
▪ Fort Mill Elementary School on Confederate Street, Fort Mill, was to undergo extensive remodeling of all classrooms and offices in addition to four new classrooms to be built at the rear of the auditorium.
1937
▪ The Honor Roll of the Fort Mill Graded School included Bobby Martin, Betty Jean Neal, L. A. Graham, Mary Sue Hoke, Oscar Jones, Sara Frances Lee and David Yarborough.
▪ S.L. Meacham, owner of the local telephone exchange, had an native American relic collection which included 1,181 arrowheads, 38 scalping knives and 60 tomahawks.
