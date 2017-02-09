Plans include new dam at Catawba Nuclear Station and homes in Lake Wylie and Fort Mill

New residential plans continue in Lake Wylie and Fort Mill, while a new dam at Catawba Nuclear Station heads a list of potential new projects in York County.
Here’s a look at discussions brought to the county, and decisions awaiting county leaders:
▪ Catawba Nuclear Station is proposing a new water containment dam at its facility. County planners met with station officials Jan. 26. Catawba Nuclear sits on a 391-acre peninsula off on Concord Road, just north of Big Allison Creek. Groundbreaking at the facility was in 1974 with commercial power production starting in 1985. Catawba Nuclear can generate 2,290 megawatts, enough to power 1.4 million typical homes.
▪ Crescent Communities is ready to start work on the third phase of Paddlers Cove in Lake Wylie. That phase of the residential subdivision, just beside land slated for a public sports and recreation park along Crowders Creek, will have 291 homes on more than 133 acres. Plans include more than 50 acres of open space. The larger Paddlers Cove project stretches 396 acres. The project includes a 100-foot natural buffer along Lake Wylie. Total, the first three phases will have 377 homes.
▪ A 384,000-square-foot office and warehouse distribution facility is proposed on the southeast corner of Carowinds Boulevard and Pleasant Road in Fort Mill Township. Developers met Jan. 5 with county planners. County records show Crescent Resources owns the three parcels at a combined 21 acres.
▪ A new set of apartments on the former Regent Park golf course in Fort Mill Township are in discussions. Developers met Jan. 12 with county planners on a plan south of Regent Parkway and opposite the proposed Pikeview Road extension to Regent Parkway. The project would be one of several aimed at repurposing the golf course into residential construction.
▪ County planners met three times, starting Jan. 12, on a proposal to bring a new landscape business near the northeast corner of S.C. 49 and Bonum Road in Lake Wylie. The almost 4-acre site wraps around the Copper Premium Pub and Lake Wylie Ice House sites. It is owned by a Lake Wylie couple, according to county records.
▪ A new church is proposed at 401 York Southern Road in Fort Mill Township. Stateline Sports Complex owns the 10 acres there.
▪ A modular office building is proposed on a little more than an acre at 3575 Center Circle in Fort Mill Township. Summit Engineering is behind the project. The property is within the Carolinas Point subdivision.
▪ Other proposals in the county include an after school facility at 4200 York Highway, truck maintenance facility at the Flying J at 2435 Mt. Holly Road and used car lots at 6147 Cherry Road and east of North Anderson Road, all in Rock Hill.
An expansion is proposed for Diversified Signs at the northwest corner of Filbert Highway and James Harvey Road just north of York. Bethel Baptist Church in York is looking to rezone four acres of vacant property to allow its use as a printing and storage facility. Two new buildings would total 4,800 square feet.
