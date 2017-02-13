River Hills/Lake Wylie Lions name Peace Poster winners

Two York County students are winners of the 2016-17 Lions International Peace Poster Contest with the theme of “A Celebration of Peace.”
Winner from Oakridge Middle School is Jordan Robinson under the guidance of Olivia Chinnes, visual arts teacher. Winner from Clover Middle School is Alyssa Guy under the guidance of Sara Bena, visual arts teacher.
The program, according to Lion Stephen Kowalczck of Lake Wylie, is “designed to allow future leaders to express their visions of peace through arts.”
“Each poster is judged on originality, artistic merit and expression of the theme,” he said.
The program is available to students ages, 11-13 worldwide. The entries will next be judged at several other levels. The Grand Prize winner, along with two parents, receives a trip to the Lions Day award ceremony at the United Nations, as well as a $5,000 prize.
The winners at the local level explained their work. Jordan said, “Peace will light the way.”
Alyssa said, “On holidays we give presents to those we care about. We want to make this world better, so we should treat it like a present. The universe has given us this task to keep the world beautiful; it’s not too late to change.”
The two local winners received a $50 gift card and a a Certificate of Achievement.
