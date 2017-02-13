Comporium Communications partners with Foundation for Fort Mill Schools

Comporium Communications announced a two-year, $30,000 partnership with the Foundation for Fort Mill Schools.
The communications company will provide $15,000 each of the next two years to the nonprofit organization to support the Foundation for Fort Mill School’s teacher grant program and Classroom Ready, the Foundation’s year-round free school supply room for students in need.
“We genuinely believe that being stewards of our community is our responsibility, and one of the ways we can do that is by making sure that our children are prepared for tomorrow, and that’s what the Foundation does,” said Shaun Barnes, Director of External Relations for Comporium Communications.
“It’s a great way to help better the Fort Mill area as a whole. We see how many people are moving in here and it’s part of the responsibility that we think all of the business should share. We want to step in and put some skin in the game, so to speak.”
The Foundation for Fort Mill School’s teacher grant program gives grants to teachers and principals each year, providing funding for innovative classroom projects, professional development, arts programming, principal projects, and technology. Classroom Ready is in its third year of operation and has supplied students in need with more than $30,000 in free classroom supplies.
“We are extremely honored and humbled by Comporium Communication’s support of what we do at the Foundation for Fort Mill Schools and we are looking forward to this partnerships,” said Scott Patterson, Executive Director for the Foundation for Fort Mill Schools.
“We appreciate every donation we get, but we are especially grateful for this multiyear partnership, which will provide us the stability of being able to ensure we have funding in place to plan for the increasing needs of our growing community,”
The Foundation for Fort Mill Schools is a nonprofit organization established in 2003 to promote academic excellence in the Fort Mill School District through direct financial support of innovative classroom projects, professional development, technology for the classroom, arts in education, scholarships for graduating seniors, and free school supplies for students in need.
Since the Foundation’s creation in 2003, more than $250,000 has been given by the Foundation to Fort Mill School District teachers, staff, and students in the scholarships and teacher grants. An estimated $30,000 has been given in school supplies to students in need since 2014.
For more information, call Scott Patterson at 803-548-5559.
