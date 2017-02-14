An owner wants another year to build in Lake Wylie. The impact may last much longer.

1:22 Clover School District Community YMCA sneak peek Pause

1:19 Fort Mill Elementary School celebrates peace and love with baked goods

1:07 Hunter Lawrence of Fort Mill talks about owning a business at age 15

0:43 American flag stolen, flag pole cut in Rock Hill

1:10 Video: Winthrop's Mike Howland keeps Eagles men's basketball moving in the right direction

1:51 Video: Winthrop men's basketball managers do the program's dirty work

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials