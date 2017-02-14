An owner wants another year to build in Lake Wylie. The impact may last much longer.

It’s only the tip of a residential iceberg, but what an iceberg it promises to be.
One set to bring major impacts to Lake Wylie and neighboring communities.
“People are starting to see now what this neighborhood is going to feel like,” said Burt Philips, spokesperson for the McLean project in Belmont, N.C. on Lake Wylie. “We’re seeing the first phases, the first aspects of our vision being realized. The market is responding well.”
McLean is a 670-acre plan almost entirely on the Belmont, N.C., side of Lake Wylie. It covers five miles of shoreline along the state border. Plans include 800 homes, a marina and waterfront restaurant, a public park, about 10 new miles connected to more than three miles of existing trails and pool clubhouses at each of its three main neighborhoods.
NW Lake Wylie, the company behind McLean, recently filed for a vested rights extension on the 37 homes that dip into York County. The South Shore neighborhood sits on two peninsulas, with the southern one including a 35-acre strip of land falling into South Carolina. York County approved plans for the waterfront and waterview lots in 2015.
The agreement allows development of the site through Aug. 10. The developer is asking for a one-year extension, the first of up to five the company legally can request. County planning staff recommends the year extension.
The Lake Wylie homes aren’t at the forefront of new development.
“We started away, up north of there,” Philips said. “The South Shore neighborhood extends from the first phases down into that area. That’s in the later phase of development.”
Which isn’t to say those homes should be overlooked.
“Those are definitely another part of our prime waterfront offerings,” Philips said. “The market will kind of dictate when you get there and what’s built.”
Roads, water and sewer infrastructure will be served by Belmont. The York County homes have no access by land from York County.
Though the overwhelming majority of McLean sits in North Carolina, impacts to the Lake Wylie community could come with development of the traditionally rural area wrapping around Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, formerly Stowe’s estate. The nearest lake crossing comes to the south, via Pole Branch Road and S.C. 49 in Lake Wylie. Local stores and restaurants also could see an influx of potential customers.
South Shore, the first neighborhood under construction, range from the $400s to more than $1 million. A clubhouse with competition-sized pool should open this summer. Lake Wylie builder McSpadden Custom Homes is involved, as are John Wieland Homes & Neighborhoods, Peachtree Residential, Andrew Roby, Arthur Rutenberg Homes, Fairwood Residential and J. Barwick Construction.
The second neighborhood, The Conservancy, is near the botanical garden and Seven Oaks Preserve trail. Homes there will start in the $240,000s. Essex Homes and M/I Homes are the builders. The first new homes will be ready this spring.
Overlake sits to the west. Builders should begin later this year.
The Lake Wylie homes in South Shore will have 50-foot buffers along the lake, and will average a little more than an acre per lot.
Belmont voted in late 2013 to annex 997 acres, including the McLean site. The York County portion already was zoned for residential use.
The marina will come in a later phase. An ongoing rezoning in Belmont should bring a restaurant. The entire McLean project won’t be built out for eight to 10 years.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
