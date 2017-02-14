Fort Mill musicians get a taste of the Big Apple

Two Fort Mill High School students recently performed at Carnegie Hall in New York as part of the 2017 High School Honors Performance Series.
Jonathon Dowell, a junior at Fort Mill High School, plays alto saxophone and performed Feb. 5 in the Honors Band conducted by Dr. Kenneth Ozzello. Participation in one of the five Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world. Another Fort Mill High musician, senior Eric Johnson, lead drum major for FMHS during the 2016 marching band season, played French Horn in the Honors Orchestra.
According to the Honors Performance Series website, “The High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall challenges elite students to perform at their very best. Students rehearse and perform under master conductors and have the opportunity to perform before invited representatives from collegiate and professional music programs. Though much of the students time is focused on performance preparation, the week also allows students to experience the best of the sights and the performance arts in New York City.”
Student musicians hoping to perform in the series need to audition. Performers are selected by the organization’s Honors Selection Board. Out of more than 18,000 applicants, only about 750 student are selected.
“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” Program Director Morgan Smith said. “Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians never forget.”
The for the In the fall of 2016, Jonathon Dowell auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in his application and audition recording. Jonathon will join other performers from all 49 United States, Guam, two Canadian provinces, and a number of foreign countries for a special performance at world-famous Carnegie Hall, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement.
According to Morgan Smith, Program Director, “Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing. We processed more than 18,000 nominations this year and have selected nearly 750 of the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians never forget”
Comments