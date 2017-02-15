Fort Mill High grad won a ring and now gets a new honor

Fort Mill High School graduate Vance Walker has been named to the 2017 class of the York County Sports Hall of Fame.
The five-member class will be honored May 16 in a ceremony at the Baxter Hood Center in Rock Hill.
Walker, a 2005 graduate of Fort Mill High, is a defensive lineman for the Denver Bronocs and earned a Super Bowl ring with the team in 2015. He suffered a knee injury last training camp and spent the 2016 season on injured reserve.
After graduating from Fort Mill, Walker played college ball at Georgia Tech and was eventually drafted by the Atlanta Falcons. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders before joining the Broncos.
The other York County Sports Hall of Fame inductees are:
▪ Taylor Barett Cook - 4A State Player of the Year in golf at York Comprehensive High School. Received a full scholarship at the University of South Carolina.
▪ Josh Davis - 3-sport athlete at York Comprehensive High School. Attended Marshall University and was a freshman All-American. Played in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, and Carolina Panthers.
▪ Stephon Gilmore - played football and basketball at South Pointe High School. Was All-State and played in the Shrine Bowl. Plays in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills.
▪ Cookie Massey - lettered in 3 sports at Northwestern High School. Played football and baseball at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Was All-ACC and All-American.
Tickets for the ceremony are $25 and will go on sale in March. They can be purchased at the Rock Hill/York County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) located inside the Hood Center. Sponsorships are available by calling Todd Lumpkin at 803-517-2475.
