This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ Will Close of Steele Road, Fort Mill, was named president of the Springs and Close Foundations succeeding Charles Bundy who was retiring.
▪ Tega Cay firemen Dave Nelson, Jim Bingham, Dale Watts, Floyd Robinson and Chief Bill Kruysman received leather helmets for their dedicated service to the city.
▪ Fort Mill Middle School’s boys and girls basketball teams won the championships of the Catawba Valley Conference at Indian Land High School.
▪ Blanche Gribble, representing the Leroy Springs Recreation Complex, won the talent competition at the Ms. South Carolina Senior Pageant.
1977
▪ Plans were announced for Fort Mill’s first shopping center. A spokesman for the Food Town grocery store chain said they would erect a super market at the site between Tom Hall Street and Doby’s Bridge Road.
▪ A Fort Mill municipal employee was charged in the murder of a 66-year-old man and the wounding of a woman in the Paradise section of town.
▪ Mrs. Elizabeth Lyles Mauk, formerly of Fort Mill, her three children and mother, Mrs. Dora Potts Brown, appeared in Walt Disney movie on NBC.
▪ Fort Mill’s Yellow Jackets, led by Greg Potts, defeated Indian Land 79-69. The Lady Jackets, led by Valerie Dixon, won 48-38.
1957
▪ Fort Mill’s first district basketball tournament, organized by coach Pete Reynolds, was the most successful and best organized ever held in District 4. The girls from Chester and the boys from WTS were the winners and advanced to the state tournament.
▪ State and Lancaster County law enforcement officials raided a chicken fight on Doby’s Bridge Road. The raid netted 136 arrests and $1,834 in fines.
1937
▪ William Bradford was elected scoutmaster of the Fort Mill troop of the Boy Scouts. The troop was sponsored by the local Lions Club.
▪ Fort Mill Town Council had a stop light erected at the intersection of White Street and Highway 21, across the street from Mill No. 1 of the Springs Mills.
1917
