Fort Mill woman among those honored by Pope Francis

A local resident is the recipient of an award straight from the Vatican.
Kathy Schmugge of Fort Mill was among eight honorees to receive Papal Honors – awards handed down directly from Pope Francis. Schmugge received the Benemerenti Medal for outstanding service to the Catholic church. A life-long Catholic, Schmugge serves as the Diocesan Director of the Office of Family Life of the Charleston Diocese and is a member of St. Philip Neri in Fort Mill.
Schmugge said she was “really stunned and shocked” to hear she was going to be honored and even thought maybe there was some sort of mix up.
“It is very humbling,” Schmugge said. “If I look at my medal, certain chunks belong to other people. The only way I can comprehend it is, as a collective group, I received the award for everyone who has helped me.”
Other honorees include longtime former Charleston mayor Joseph Riley and Jean Hoefer Toal, retired Chief Justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court, who both received the Order of St. Gregory. The Honors were given out as part of the Church’s Year of Mercy declared by Pope Francis.
The Most Rev. Robert E. Guglielmone, Bishop of Charleston, said the prestigious awards recognize the recipients’ commitment to the Church.
“These men and women work tirelessly to improve various programs within the Catholic community,” Bishop Guglielmone said in a press release. “Their service, leadership and enthusiasm are worthy of this high honor from the Holy Father.”
Schmugge was formerly a freelance writer and photo journalist for the Diocese of Charlotte and Charleston. She worked through the ranks as Coordinator and Assistant Director and has served as Director of the Office of Family Life since 2009.
Family, marriage and supporting life “from womb to tomb” make up the main focus of the department, Schmugge said. The office provides marriage classes, premarital counseling and support for young families, among other services.
“Family is so important,” Schmugge said. “We’re there to strengthen future families.”
Originally from Maryland, Schmugge and her family – husband Paul and children Evelyn, 24, John, 22 and Angela, 17 – have lived in Fort Mill for 10 years. A University of North Carolina – Wilmington graduate, Schmugge was a Naval Officer as well as a chemistry professor prior to her position with the Diocese.
Schmugge’s personal motto is a quote from Mother Teresa, “Do small things with great love.”
“It can really make a lot of difference,” she said.
