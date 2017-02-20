Fort Mill and Tega Cay are watching the business license debate. They aren’t alone.

New legislation working through Columbia has local municipalities on alert. Legislation some say could tilt the playing field for communities and businesses.
“Both of these bills are bad for cities, and bad for most small businesses,” Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage said.
The Municipal Association of South Carolina has been working on business license issues for two years. On Feb. 9, a state legislative subcommittee heard testimony on two bills aimed at standardizing the business license process. Both passed the subcommittee the following day.
The Municipal Association testified that the bills would “pick winners and losers” by creating inequalities. The association opposes both.
“It boils down to local control that should be in the hands of locally elected city governments, is being ceded to the Secretary of State, and there are multitude of exemptions in here,” said Reba Campbell, deputy executive director for the municipal association.
“A tax exemption for one means a tax increase for another.”
One bill would exempt 25 percent of a business’s income collected outside the municipality of its principal place of business. So a big box store headquartered in another state would pay based on 75 percent of its income, while a smaller competitor with one location in Fort Mill or Tega Cay would pay on all of its income. A chain restaurant, in the scenario, would pay less per its revenue than a locally owned one.
“It’s unfortunate that the wording would create some inequities,” Savage said.
Small business in particular, Campbell said, would suffer.
“That puts a local business at a tax disadvantage to the big out-of-state company,” she said. “The same is true if you have a local restaurant that is competing.”
Manufacturers could choose the lesser of several budget line items when determining how much to pay for a business license. Municipalities couldn’t charge more than $100 for a new business, and couldn’t charge on a full 12 months of revenue until the third license year.
All fire, life, accident and health insurance premiums would be exempted from business license taxes. Municipalities wouldn’t be able to charge a business more when it does business in the municipality, but isn’t located there. Daycare providers using a state voucher program would get an exemption that others wouldn’t.
The new bill also allows “any special ordinance or formal or informal agreement” between a municipality or business until 2019, with the business rather than the municipality allowed to approve.
“It dictates these tax breaks are perpetual,” Campbell said. “If they are put in place, there's no indication that they ever end.”
The other bill restricts non-governmental groups like the Municipal Association from collecting and distributing certain money on behalf of municipalities.
“It will definitely impact Tega Cay if approved,” Tega Cay City Manager Charlie Funderburk said. “How much of an impact, we aren’t sure yet.”
The city is working with the Municipal Association to look at the financial impact. Business license fees in Fort Mill and Tega Cay are calculated based on gross income for renewals, or estimated gross income for new business. They also depend on business type.
In Fort Mill they start at $5-$150 in base cost, plus a per revenue addition. Non-resident rates are doubled. Any person or company doing within town or city limits must have a license.
Funderburk said he’d be providing his city council with more details soon, but he needs to get them first. There were exemptions in the recent state meetings he hasn’t seen and he’s working to “have a clear understanding of the impact.”
“The city has not officially taken a position on the matter, but I think it is safe to say we are not in favor of a reduction in revenues which is what these new bills potentially mean for all cities around the state,” Funderburk said.
The revenue is important to municipalities. From 2012 to mid-2016, Fort Mill averaged more than $2.65 million in business license revenue annually. Projects like the Kingsley development on S.C. 160 West near I-77 are set to bring in significant increases in commercial properties.
This fiscal year the licenses, fines and fees category — it includes several streams beyond just business licenses — accounts for 35 percent of Tega Cay’s $8.4 million in total budgeted revenue.
The Municipal Association began working with business leaders two years ago after a Lexington County representative introduced a bill that never made it into law, which would have capped business license fees at $100.
“That would have been a $300 million hit collectively to cities around the state,” Campbell said.
Business leaders wanted some improvements like an online, single pay portal so a telecommunications or insurance company with locations statewide could pay at one time. The Municipal Association has two insurance and two tax collection programs to aid its 270 municipalities — programs to be impacted significantly by the new legislation — so they worked on the single pay issue.
“It wasn't the amount that the businesses were paying, it was the complexity of the process,” Campbell said. “The only discussion was around standardization. The bill that was introduced went well beyond just standardization.”
She compares the bill to Act 388, the controversial legislation about 10 years ago swapping property tax for sales tax revenue. Local school districts and municipalities have lamented the funding structure change since. Campbell said there are “a lot of similarities with the exemptions in this bill and what we see in Act 388.”
There are variables “that really don’t have anything to do with how they ought to be taxed,” she said, and the legislation could have a “ripple of unintended consequences.”
“Our goal right now is to get the conversation back to standardization,” Campbell said.
The association expects discussion the next few weeks on the statehouse floor. With other large issues like the gas tax and pension reform, Campbell said she isn’t sure how quickly the business licensing bills will progress or how similar a final version might be to what is proposed now. That it gets to the floor at all will be a concern, she said.
"What happens there is anybody's guess," Campbell said.
