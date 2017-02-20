This week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

1997
▪ The Fort Mill High School marching band, winners of 15 state championships in the past 20 years, was honored by the South Carolina House of Representatives.
▪ H. M. (Mac) McCallum was named the Fort Mill Area Chamber of Commerce Civic Volunteer of the Year. Frankie Campbell was named Business Person of the Year.
▪ The York County Grand Jury indicted a former Fort Mill finance director on charges that she embezzled $19,926.96 from the town.
▪ The Fort Mill High Lady Jackets and the Indian Land High School Lady Warriors won their respective region championships and were preparing for the playoffs. The Lady Jackets were ranked 10th in 3A while the Lady Warriors were the top ranked team in 1A.
1977
▪ For the first time in half a century, a Catawba Chief, Gilbert Blue, planned to meet with state officials over land reparations.
▪ The Rev. Mickey Smith of the Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, was elected to the Fort Mill Planning and Zoning Commission, replacing Grady Ervin, who had resigned after being elected to Fort Mill City Council.
▪ W.E. (Bill) Fowler and Mrs. W. O. Stroup were appointed by Mayor Harry Hallman as commissioners to the Housing Authority of Fort Mill. They succeeded Harry Hallman and J.B. Bozeman.
▪ Recent Rock Hill movies included “Silver Streak” and “A Star is Born” at the Cinema, “Gator” and “Never a Dull Moment” at the Pix and “Around the World” with John Holmes at the Ft.-Roc Drive-in.
1957
▪ The gasoline price war, on in Rock Hill for more than a week, was moving to Fort Mill. Several Fort Mill gas stations had lowered their prices to 28.9 cents per gallon.
▪ Recent movies at the Center included “Baby Doll” with Carroll Baker, “On the Waterfront,” “Shake, Rattle and Rock” featuring Fats Domino and John Wayne in “Sands of Iwo Jima.”
1937
▪ Two new cottages were being put up near the intersection of Monroe White and Academy Streets for overseers of Mill No. 2 of the Springs Mills.
▪ A.R. McElhaney tendered his resignation as a Fort Mill Police Officer and was preparing for work as a patrolman of the State Highway Department.
1917
▪ This edition of the times is missing.
