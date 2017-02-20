This lawsuit is a lose-lose situation

A recent story about a local family suing the Fort Mill School District really got under my skin. Not because the school system is infallible, but because I know many of the participants involved on both sides and I feel the district was put in a Catch-22 situation.
To sum up the issue: the family alleges their son wasn’t diagnosed as someone on the autism spectrum in a timely enough manner, meaning he wasn’t provided specialized services quickly enough. Complicating the issue is that the child was performing well in school, getting high grades and was placed in the gifted and talented program.
It took three years and a state diagnosis to determine he is on the spectrum.
My commentary isn’t meant to address autism or the special needs services provided by the district. What I was most irritated by was that the school district ends up being portrayed as uncaring and ignoring a student’s needs, and was in fact ordered to pay close to $30,000 to the family for services not rendered in the three years before the child was diagnosed. If one were to look at the end result, the district comes out sounding like it stubbornly refused to provide services to a student who needed them. That’s the unfair part. The amount of time and attention that the school system allocated to this child was considerable. Even massive.
There were literally dozens of meetings forced by the parents to address the situation. When that happens on a TV series like “The Goldbergs” where the Mom has her own chair in the principal’s office to vent about her son, it is hilarious. In real life, it isn’t very humorous at all. The due process procedure is normally a private matter, but the family opted to make it a public proceeding. And the verdict is rather meaningless now since the family moved from Fort Mill and is homeschooling their child, which seems to go against the premise that the school needed to provide special services.
My belief has always been that a school can only do so much. When a child is in the general curriculum and performing at a high level, the district can’t “completely fail” the child, as was alleged. When the district provided a private therapist for 11 social skills training sessions, it isn’t abjectly negligent.
If the best interests of the child were truly what’s being debated, why would the family homeschool their child after fighting for years that it needed help? I’m not a fan of cases where everyone loses.
Scott Cost: costanalysiscolumn@gmail.com
Comments