Cries in Fort Mill could have signaled tragedy, but it was ‘a miracle’ for family dog

Neighbors who happened to look out of their window might be the reason a Norwegian Elkhound hasn’t had her last belly rub and a quiet subdivision isn’t mourning what could have been a tragedy.
A 2002 Ford Expedition parked in the driveway of a Morel Avenue home in the Baden Village subdivision near Regent Park erupted Tuesday morning, causing flames to spread to the home and resulting in serious damage. Home at the time was an Elkhound named Glory, the family’s dog.
Firefighters found Glory in her crate when they entered the burning home and were able to get her out safely.
Flint Hill Fire Department Chief David Jennings said the call came in shortly after 10 a.m. and firefighters “had the bulk of the fire down in about 15 minutes.” Firefighters spent another 45 minutes dousing hot spots they found smoldering, mostly on the second floor.
Jennings said most of the damage was contained to the attic and the second floor, while the ground floor had mostly water damage. “Most of the contents in the garage was not burned,” he said.
The Fort Mill and Pineville, N.C., fire departments also arrived to back up Flint Hill, Jennings said.
About two and-a-half hours after the fire began, homeowner Nick Portello was going in and out of the house and his truck, pulling out items that may be salvageable.
“My truck caught on fire. It looks like a recall, possibly,” Portello said, repeating what he said firefighters told him.
“The (firefighters) looked at it and said it looks like the cruise control caught on fire,” Portello said.
A recall had been issued for Ford Expeditions in model years 1997-2003 for that reason.
Jennings said he could not back up what Portello said he was told about the Ford’s cruise control, but said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the York County Fire Marshal's Office.
Five people had been living in the two-story house, including Portello’s father, mother-in-law and two siblings, he said. Portello, who said he has been in the home “seven or eight years,” wasn’t sure about the extent of damage.
“They didn’t say,” he said, referring to the fire department.
Parts of the exterior, including a portion of the roof, appeared destroyed.
Neighbors Crystal Clarkson and Evon Dickinson were home just across the street from Portello when they saw the flames around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“We were up in that room there,” Dickinson said, pointing at her home across the street.
“Our backs were actually to the window. I don’t know what made me look out. I saw the white car, a fire coming out from under the hood. It wasn’t all that big, but by the time I said ‘Crystal, is that car on fire?’ She turned and looked, it was getting bigger already and she ran out down the steps and started screaming down the street while I picked up the phone and called 911. By then it had already jumped to the garage door and straight up the front.”
The fire appears to have started to melt the siding on the house next door, where the owner was home and unaware of what was happening until she heard Clarkson.
“We got her out,” Clarkson said about their neighbor who lives next door to Portello. “She didn’t see it at first. She came out because she heard me yelling.”
“She said she was in the back of the kitchen near the backyard, so she couldn’t have seen it,” Dickinson said. “It wasn’t until she heard the ‘Oh God! Oh God! Oh God!” that she came out.”
The two were looking after Glory, leashed to a tree in their front yard while her owner attended to the damaged home.
The owners “were feeling bad because they left her in the crate, but it turned out to be a good thing because the fire department was able to grab her and get her out,” Dickinson said about Glory.
“It’s a miracle,” Clarkson said. “Normally I have my blinds shut, but I just happened to have that one open and we were standing right in front of that window.”
Portello said he and his family were planning to spend the night at MorningStar Ministries, just around the block. He said he expected to hear from the Red Cross, which he was told was notified by firefighters.
