Riverview is getting its fire station. York County just added the builder.

Riverview has its builder for a new fire station.
York County Council approved $1.34 million for a second Riverview Volunteer Fire Department station on Feb. 20. Quinn Sales out of Gastonia, N.C. submitted the low bid from five applicants. The contract comes at more than 10 percent below the budgeted amount.
The moves comes after a couple of years working toward the new station, including several months of delay when a separate proposal came up where the county could have paid firefighters in Tega Cay to cover the area where the new station will go. The station will serve the Youngblood, Vineyard, McKee and Bessbrook roads area, the furthest reaches of the Riverview district.
“The service area in question is, and always has been, in the Riverview Fire District,” Chief Sam Leslie said last fall, making the case for a new station rather than the Tega Cay agreement. “These residents pay a special tax for that fire protection, just like everyone else in our district.”
The special tax district serving the Riverview area will generate the revenue for the new station.
