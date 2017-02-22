Redevelopment of Regent Park Golf Course gets another approval

York County Council passed the second of three readings earlier this week needed on two rezonings, including one that involves the 438-acre Regent Park planned development.
S&G Financial Group applied for the changes, which would more resemble an original planned development agreement mixing residential and commercial construction. The land use plan now shows just residential.
The former golf course at Regent Park is being redeveloped. The rezoning also takes out a piece initially slated for a York County convenience center, a recycling facility, as the county is no longer looking to put a site there.
“The county has decided that they do not want it, so a new use has to be established,” said Audra Miller, planning director.
The site has had equipment storage, and still will with a construction trailer office in the new arrangement. The zoning allows anything from mini warehouses and recreational vehicle and boat parking, though the latest reading came with several stipulations limiting what could go there.
Council members Allison Love and Christi Cox voted against the move. Love said even if a convenience center isn’t needed there, the county could look at other options for something that is.
“I look at that as an opportunity for us to do something different there, and I think we’re going in the opposite direction.”
The other rezoning is a 2.5-acre parcel on Maxwell Mill Road where a new gymnastics facility is coming. Carolina Stars is building a new 16,000-square-foot center.
Council also finalized a rezoning at Fort Mill Ford, allowing the company to perform various on-site jobs that weren’t allowed in the previous zoning.
Council approved a lease extension with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority to keep the Fort Mill convenience center open through March 31. The county is working to open a new site for trash and recyclables nearby.
