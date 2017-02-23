There’s outcry over water flowing into Lake Wylie homes. Is change coming? Unlikely.

Lake Wylie residents looking for a new water provider aren’t likely to get one, despite county efforts.
York County Councilwoman Allison Love, at a community roundtable Wednesday night in Lake Wylie, gave the strongest sense to date on whether the county will purchase Carolina Water Service.
“Do not get your hopes up that Carolina Water will be purchased by the county,” she told residents. “It is not within the budget, period.”
In recent years there have been several pushes to get rid of the private utility serving about 4,300 area residences and businesses, including customers in Lake Wylie and Fort Mill. Most accompanied rate hike proposals. Last year, another came when residents looked at the franchise agreement between the utility and county, set to expire this year.
Last fall the county negotiated a six-month extension of that contract to allow more time looking at options. It runs through mid-August now, and could be extended further if the sides don’t reach an agreement.
“The county is diligently working to negotiate with Carolina Water,” Love said. “Unfortunately we don’t have a county wand we can wave to just get rid of the contract we have.”
The county isn’t discussing figures publicly as the sides negotiate, but County Manager Bill Shanahan said language in the decades-old contract isn’t helping.
“Whoever did the contract did a great job — for them,” Shanahan said. “It’s a contract that was written for them.”
It’s true, he said, the county could let the agreement expire and have an independent appraisal of the system, then pay that price to take over the infrastructure through eminent domain. However, the county doesn’t “have that type of money,” Shanahan said. Options beyond a buyout include extending the contract with modifications or performance thresholds put in place by the county.
The utility has informed the county it isn’t interested in selling the system.
“We’re looking at every option we can but, again, it’s an amazing contract,” Shanahan said. “Whoever did it, my hat’s off to them.”
A new setup wouldn’t be unprecedented. Carolina Water is a subsidiary of Utilities, Inc. So was Tega Cay Water Service before that utility caused its residents and city leaders so much heartache following a series of sewage spills and service complaints, the city purchased the system. Like Tega Cay at the time, York County has a separate water utility it runs, so a buyout wouldn’t mean starting from scratch.
Last fall, state representative and now congressional candidate Ralph Norman told a throng of like-minded listeners in Lake Wylie they needed to “make it as miserable for them as we can” by documenting service problems, water quality issues and other complaints. He looked at Tega Cay as a template. There, resident unrest was a major reason for the utility agreeing to negotiate with the city.
Norman has long been in favor of Lake Wylie, like Tega Cay, getting rid of its utility service in favor or public ownership. State Rep. Tommy Pope, like Norman a candidate for the District 5 congressional seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney when he left to lead the White House budget office, joined Love and Shanahan on Wednesday night at the roundtable.
Pope said he understands resident frustration, but also why the county may not be able to make the purchase. The utility isn’t hesitant to sell because it wants to serve Lake Wylie, he said.
“They just want to get a load of money for a crumby asset,” Pope said.
Next to high price, the most common concern among residents wanting to get rid of Carolina Water is a perceived lack of repairs and maintenance to the system. Yet with all the growth in Lake Wylie of late, more homes and businesses are coming into the system, which all factor into a higher asking price for the utility.
“We have had the growth here, and that’s what we’d be buying,” Love said.
To make the negotiating leverage worse for the county, Carolina Water is nearly tapped out on its system locally. Future development from Three Points to Five Points in Lake Wylie is slated to go on the county system. That means the county would be buying a high-priced asset knowing it would need substantial improvements ratepayers would have to foot, without much growth coming via expansion.
“Which makes it a worse asset to buy,” Pope said.
For residents looking for answers, the recent conversation with county leaders wasn’t promising. Resident Ken Sanford sees water rates and service just across Buster Boyd Bridge, some of it even from Carolina Water, and wonders why more can’t be done in Lake Wylie.
“They can provide water much cheaper,” he said. “A lot of us who moved down here were in a state of shock when we got here.”
Love isn’t on Carolina Water now, but was for two decades. She hears and understands the concerns. If buying the system isn’t going to be an option, Love vows to comb through as many details as she can in any new contract.
“I will ask for everything we can possibly get,” she said.
