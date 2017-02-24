Opinion: Get out and enjoy those outdoor opportunities

Forget what that ground hog thinks – seems like winter here never really launched, let alone last an extra six weeks. And although Punxy Phil seems to have been on the money for the Northeast, for us in the Southeast, the so-called cold weather months have been temperate even by our standards.
We fully realize we risk tempting Mother Nature into socking us with a frozen sucker punch, but while we’re free of the need to huddle indoors while waiting out the frost, we want to urge everyone to get up, out and moving. Climate aside, we’re fortunate to have an abundance of outdoor opportunities. You don’t have to go far to find your little patch of nature to revel in.
The Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill is easily accessible to all our communities. There, you can walk/hike/bike or horseback ride on wooded trails, some of which circle tranquil lakes. You can amble at your own pace past pastures and fields. Rent a horse for a trail ride, or a kayak to take into Lake Haigler. Wander around the Dairy Barn area and step back in time while checking out centuries-old cabins.
Tega Cay has walking trails and a lakefront beach, parks galore and of course its signature golf course. Explore the Nation Ford section of the Carolina Thread Trail across from Nation Ford High and follow Sugar Creek while shadowed by tranquil woods.
In the Lake Wylie area, go hike up Nanny’s Mountain or follow the Seven Oaks Trail in Belmont that follows a path along the lake and loops at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. The garden is a wonderful place to enjoy some of nature’s wonders while getting some low-impact exercise. The new Oakside Elementary School offers a paved track for your walking or running pleasure.
If you’re closer to Indian Land, Walnut Creek Park offers much the same experience and just over the Catawba River Bridge in Rock Hill, the ever-expanding Riverwalk park features a level trail along the river as well as an up-close view of a vintage bridge.
Even if you’re not the outdoors type, try something different. Expand your world while expanding your lungs. For those of you procrastinating on that New Year’s resolution to get in better shape, there’s no better way to begin. So get out there, say hello to Mother Nature – and tell her we sent you.
