Opinion: Fort Mill wrestlers made us proud – again

They came so close.
After a season in which they spent more time than not ranked No. 1 in the state, the Fort Mill High School wrestling team nearly made it to the S.C. finals. The Yellow Jackets, despite a thin lineup, managed to defeat their region nemesis Rock Hill twice during the season but eventually fell short in their final meeting in the 5A Upper State dual. Rock Hill went on to lose in the state finals, but who knows what Fort Mill could have accomplished?
Wrestling is not as popular and football and basketball or soccer around here. It might be even less popular than lacrosse, the newest varsity sport to take root here, but it was standing room only for the Upper State final held at FMHS and that speaks to the respect the team has earned. Under longtime coach Chris Brock, Fort Mill seems to be a contender every year even though the Jackets sometimes have to forfeit a weight class or two due to lack of wrestlers. Like crosstown rival Nation Ford, which posted another winning season and has been building into a contender since opening 10 years ago, Fort Mill is at a disadvantage compared to other schools in the region because neither has a traditional middle school feeder program to draw on.
The team portion of the season is over for both schools, but their wrestlers are not done yet. The individual championship gets underway soon and we’d like to wish all our local wrestlers who are participating the best of luck. Some may even go on to nationals.
Despite the team setting, wrestling at its core is an individual sport and wrestlers are known to spend a lot of their training time in their own heads. We can imagine they appreciate the community’s support, so next time to see a local wrestler, wish him the best and let him know you’re rooting for him.
