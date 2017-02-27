Fort Mill Times

February 27, 2017 4:11 PM

Rape charges await a Fort Mill man accused of assaulting a 17-year-old in Tega Cay

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

TEGA CAY

Tega Cay police have arrest warrants out on a Fort Mill man following an alleged rape in Tega Cay.

A second degree criminal sexual conduct charge awaits Marcus Alexander Center, 25, after a 17-year-old Tega Cay resident reported being assaulted at her home Feb. 20. The alleged victim was examined and a sexual assault kit and several pieces of evidence, including clothing, a comforter and a cell phone, were turned over to authorities. The cell phone documents communication between Center and the alleged victim, according to the report.

Authorities say anyone with information on where Center could be found should call Tega Cay police at 803-548-0340.

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

