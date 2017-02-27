He wasn’t wearing his seat belt. Then, Tega Cay police busted him for cocaine.

A Charlotte man was arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop in Tega Cay.
According to police reports, 21-year-old Tauhid Alfred-Lenwood Byrd Jr. was coming into the city on Tega Cay Drive on Feb. 25 when he was stopped on suspicion of not wearing a seat belt. Initially, Byrd allegedly gave officers false information, including an alias, according to the reports.
Officers wrote in a report that they detected the smell of marijuana after asking Byrd to exit the vehicle. Byrd and a passenger were detained. Officers searched the car and found a clear plastic bag in a cigarette pack, containing a white powder thought to be cocaine, according to one report.
Police said Xanax was later found, along with a wallet containing information on Byrd’s identity. His license came back as suspended out of North Carolina, a report stated.
Byrd was charged with driving without a valid license, giving false information to police and possession of powder cocaine and a controlled substance. The passenger wasn’t charged.
