Nation Ford High students make it their business to know theirs

Students in Nation Ford High School’s Future Business Leaders of America recently competed in the District 1 Leadership Conference held at Dorman High and 42 of them qualified to compete at the State Leadership Conference in March in North Charleston.
Participants competed in 17 different events.
The following members earned first place awards: Amy Linh, Accounting 1; Abhishek Patel, Business Calculations; Will Martin, Business Communications; Gage Arbon and Walker Ayers, Business Ethics team; Dan Torre, Economics; Lucas Charlton, Ciara Johnson, and Kristen Mason, Graphic Design Team; Lili Martinez, Job Interview; Nishi Patel, Public Speaking 1; Parker Cope, Public Speaking 2; David Beck, Morgan Broom, and Meredith Hudgins, Publication Design Team; Andrew Eubanks, Sam Johnson, and Dana Berry, Sports Management Team; and Leah Letterhos, Word Processing.
The following members earned second place awards: Madeline Mahmood, Advertising; Sabah Bhamani, Economics; Elaine Griffith, Addy Rogers, and Cate Tedford, Graphic Design Team; Andrew Meacham, Introduction to Financial Math; Carlie Nance, Journalism; Frank Martinez, Public Speaking 1; Kelli Martin, Public Speaking 2; Emma Nagel, Mary Werner, and Bella Zaino, Publication Design Team; and Katie Gilstorf, Sales Presentation.
The following members earned third place awards: Taylor Tom, Economics; Thomas Windell, Introduction to Financial Math; Nate Antley, Public Speaking 1; Westin Hicks, Sales Presentation; and Jacqueline Harris, Word Processing.
The following members earned fourth place awards: Christina Ferrell, Business Calculations; Akarsh Dasari, Economics; and Andrew Thurman, Public Speaking 2.
The following members earned fifth place awards: Hayden Taylor, Business Calculations; and Angela Devone, Business Communications.
