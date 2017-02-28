Fort Mill Times

This Week in Fort Mill history: Do you remember?

By Chip Heemsoth

1997

▪ Three Fort Mill convenience stores, The Handy Pantry, John Boy’s Chicken and Ribs and Scott’s Food Store, were caught selling cigarettes to an underage youth.

▪ The York County Red Cross and the Tega Cay Police Department finalized plans for a blood drive to benefit a Fort Mill Middle School student who was severely burned.

▪ Sean Hou, sixth-grader at Fort Mill Middle School, defeated students from 30 Charlotte area school systems to win the 43rd Charlotte Observer Regional Spelling Bee.

▪ The Indian Land girls advanced to the third round of the State basketball playoffs by defeating East Clarendon and Mount Pleasant.

1977

▪ Fort Mill City Council accepted the lone bid of $33,835 from Leitner Construction Co. of Rock Hill to complete the basement of the Fort Mill Public Library.

▪ Brice Douglas received an engraved plaque of appreciation from the Indian Land School Board of Trustees when he retired after 14 years of service on the board.

▪ Sgt. Kenneth N. Dixon, formerly of Joe Lewis Street, Fort Mill, graduated from Tactical Air Command Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership School at Shaw AFB.

▪ The Rev. Kenneth L. Hollifield became the Pastor of Flint Hill Baptist Church, Fort Mill. The Rev. Hollifield came from Durham Memorial Baptist Church in Charlotte.

1957

▪ Fort Mill was one of about 20 cities in South Carolina scheduled to receive natural gas service within a few months.

▪ Charlie Garrison and Judy Sain and Blackie Harris and Sylvia Epps were crowned Teen Kings and Queens at Fort Mill High School in a delayed ceremony. The two couples tied for the honor.

1937

▪ The 20th Century Billiard Room, upper Main Street, Fort Mill, held its grand opening. The new business boasted of brand new 20th Century Brunswick tables and courteous and friendly service.

▪ The work of grading down Mauney Hill on Monroe White Street from the graded school to the top of the hill began.

1917

▪ This edition of the Times is missing.

