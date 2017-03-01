VITA offers free income tax filing help in Indian Land

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program is back to serve those who qualify for help in filing federal and state returns.
The free program, organized by local United Way chapters, is generally open to those who make $54,000 a year or less, people with disabilities, the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers. IRS-certified volunteers run the sites.
The Del Webb Library at 7641 Charlotte Highway in Indian Land is open on Thursdays, Fridays and every other Saturday through tax season. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 2-1-1.
“It’s a good service to people who can’t normally pay a tax preparer,” said Richard Band, who has volunteered with the program for four years.
Band, 67, a retired library director, returns to his former workplace at the Lancaster County Library in downtown Lancaster to prepare taxes as a volunteer.
“It’s a good feeling to help people,” he said. “Each day is interesting because everyone has a different story, but they all have the same requirement – to pay their taxes.”
The VITA program, sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), is confidential and friendly. The taxpayers receiving help are usually very grateful, and there is camaraderie among preparers that extends beyond tax season.
“Our volunteers are the heart of this program,” said Melanie Outlaw of the United Way of Lancaster County.
The United Way also promotes the myfreetaxes.com self-prepare program for households who made less than $62,000 in 2015. The user-friendly software includes a free support line that offers guidance and answers questions. Taxes may be filed free of charge.
What to bring
This is what you should bring to the Del Webb Library for your free tax preparation:
▪ Proof of identification (photo ID)
▪ Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents
▪ An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number
▪ Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN
▪ Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return
▪ Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers
▪ Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
▪ All Forms 1095, Health Insurance Statements
▪ Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received
▪ A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available
▪ Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check
▪ To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms
▪ Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider's tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number
▪ Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care Statements
▪ Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable
Source: IRS.gov
About VITA
The VITA Program generally offers free tax help to people who make $54,000 or less and need assistance in preparing their tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. For more information, call 2-1-1.
