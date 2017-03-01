March Madness descends on Indian Land animal rescue thrift shop

March Madness is here, but it’s not just about college basketball.
That’s also the name of the major markdown sale at the PAWSitively Thrifty shop in Indian Land. The shop helps support the Paws In the Panhandle animal rescue group.
The sale, which will last all month, includes a huge shoe extravaganza. Choose from over 2,500 pairs of shoes with none priced above $9. There are all styles and sizes for men, women and children. The shop also has 1,000s of jewelry items, furniture, kitchen ware, toys, games, sports equipment and more.
Donations of shoes and jewelry to sell are always accepted.
Visit the shop at 8715 Whippoorwill Lane, Indian Land. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit pawsinthepanhandle.com, email pawsintheph@aol.com or call 803-371-0897.
